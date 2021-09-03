Beer Institute Toasts Millions of Beer Jobs on Labor Day

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Beer Institute President and CEO Jim McGreevy released the following statement in commemoration of Labor Day:

“This Labor Day, we toast the more than two million hard-working men and women across our nation whose jobs rely on a vibrant beer economy. From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders, the production, distribution and sale of beer creates good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation. As an industry, we are proud that many of the workers essential to the production, distribution and sale of beer are union members. They are an essential part of the American economy as we continue to serve America’s favorite beverage alcohol. Beer is the beverage alcohol of moderation, and the beer industry encourages everyone to celebrate this Labor Day responsibly.”

Earlier this year, the Beer Institute released its biennial “Beer Serves America” report, which found the U.S. beer industry supports more than two million good-paying, local jobs and contributes more than $330 billion to our economy. Brewers and beer importers directly employ more than 67,000 Americans, and each job in the brewing industry generates another 30 jobs in other industries, including farming, transportation and hospitality. The impact of the beer industry is equivalent to 1.6% of the United States’ gross domestic product.

For more information on the beer industries economic impact on both a national and state level, please visit beerservesamerica.org.

###

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Story continues

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org



