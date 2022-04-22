U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Beer Market to Hit USD 989.48 Billion by 2028 | Beer Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies covered in beer market are Anheuser-Busch In Bev (Leuven, Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), China Resources Breweries (Beijing, China), Carlsberg A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark), Diageo Plc (London, U.K.), Molson Coors Beverage Company (Illinois, U.S.), Boston Beer Company (Massachusetts, U.S.), Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (Tokyo, Japan), Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd (Tokyo, Japan), Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation (Beijing, China), and more players profiled

Pune, India, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beer market size is projected to grow from USD 768.17 billion in 2021 to USD 989.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period in 2021-2028. The growing alcohol e-commerce channel and rising personal disposable income levels are expected to magnify the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled “Beer Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 743.84 billion in 2020.
Alcohol has been used in social engagements historically, and the trend is still growing. The rising prevalence of alcohol socialization and growing westernization among consumers are predicted to augment the growth of the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

The unanticipated emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has affected the market’s growth. The shutdown of bars and restaurants has negatively impacted the alcohol industry globally. Additionally, the closure of manufacturing facilities has affected the industry. The disruptions in global supply chain networks have aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, the demand for the product has expanded swiftly in 2021 due to the direct-to-consumer channel. Online beer sales also increased during the pandemic. These trends are likely to amplify the market growth in the future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/beer-market-102489

List of Key Players in the Market:

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (Leuven, Belgium)

  • Heineken N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • China Resources Breweries (Beijing, China)

  • Carlsberg A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

  • Diageo Plc (London, U.K.)

  • Molson Coors Beverage Company (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Boston Beer Company (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation (Beijing, China)

Segmentation-
On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into lager, stouts, ale, and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is bifurcated into metal cans and glass bottles. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into off-trade and on-trade. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-
The report highlights the latest technological advancements and key trends of the market. It assimilates the challenges and restraints to growth, and advises strategies to overcome those challenges. It incorporates SWOT analysis. It showcases the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market. It also describes the consumption rates and patterns associated with the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/beer-market-102489

Drivers & Restraints-

Improving Disposable Income Levels to Boost Market Growth

The rising disposable income levels in developing and developed regions such as South America and Asia Pacific are likely to boost the consumption of beer and other alcohols and favor market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of westernized culture and modernization are expected to augment the consumption and magnify the global market growth.
Alcohol has been used for socialization since ages. Beer is favored by youngsters and millennials due to its low alcohol by volume. The advent of consumer social status and growing diversified cultural consumer groups are expected to augment alcohol socialization and complement market growth.
Lastly, the growing trend of alcohol e-commerce is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Online alcohol sales increased during the pandemic, which is expected to amplify the market growth in future.
However, the strict laws and regulations regarding the advertising and marketing of alcohol in various regions may hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Hold the Lion’s Share Due to the Presence of Several SMEs
Europe is projected to attain the largest global beer market share. Beer is a crucial part of heritage, culture, and nutrition in Europe and is cherished across all European countries. Europe hosts several small and medium sized firms, including micro-breweries and the breweries functioning at regional, local, and national levels. The numbers of these breweries are increasing and are anticipated to favor market growth. Additionally, the rising inclination of consumers towards low-alcohol products is expected to boost the demand for the product and augment the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to rank second in global market. The rising demand for premium alcoholic appeal and refreshing flavor profiles are expected to drive the market’s growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of westernized patterns is predicted to favor the market’s growth.
North America is likely to attain the third rank in global market. The rising number of breweries and the evolving consumer preferences are expected to aid the market growth in the region.

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

3.68%

2028 Value Projection

USD 989.48 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 768.17 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

By Type, By Application

Growth Drivers

Improving Disposable Income and Rising Westernization among Consumers Trigger Beer Consumption

Increasing Prevalence of Alcohol Socialization among Consumers to Aid Market Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Market Adversely Attribute to Halt of Manufacturing Processes

Pitfalls & Challenges

Restricted Provincial Acts for Marketing and Advertising of Beer in Several Regions in the World Hamper Growth

Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Adopt Ingenious Growth Strategies to Acquire Growth
The market is fairly consolidated and comprises several key players operating internationally and domestically. They adopt various growth strategies including new product launches, patents, partnerships, collaborations, and others to augment their consumer bases and enhance their market reach. For instance, Carlsberg Group A/S signed an agreement with Bitburger Braugruppe in October 2020 to acquire the Wernersgruner brewery in Germany’s Vogtland region.

Key Industry Developments-

  • November 2020: Anheuser-Busch InBev launched Beck’s Ice Premium Lager in India. The super mild beer offers 3.5% ABV and paved a way for a new category in this industry.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/beer-market-102489

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market

    • Market Dynamics of the Global Beer Market

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and

    • New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Sales during the Calamity

  • Global Beer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Lager

        • Ale

        • Stouts

        • Others (Specialty Beer, Pilsner)

      • By Packaging (Value)

        • Glass Bottle

        • Metal Can

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • On-Trade

        • Off-Trade

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Beer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Lager

        • Ale

        • Stouts

        • Others (Specialty Beer, Pilsner)

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/beer-market-102489

Read Related Insights:

Craft Beer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ale, Lager, Pilsner, and Others), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Wine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sparkling Wine, Still Wine, and Others), By Flavor (Red Wine, White Wine, and Rose Wine), By Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Organic Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic), By Distribution Channel (Mass merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Online retails) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


