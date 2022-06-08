Beer Market size to grow by USD 88.7 bn | Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc, emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Beer Market and it is expected to grow by USD 88.7 billion at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Click & Get the latest Sample report in minutes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The rising demand for beer in emerging economies is notably driving the beer market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages may impede the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Beer Market: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Beer Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beer market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising demand for low-alcohol beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market growth during the next few years.

Beer Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Diageo Plc

Heineken NV

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Royal Unibrew AS

Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Beer Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 88.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS

10.6 Diageo Plc

10.7 Heineken NV

10.8 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

10.10 Royal Unibrew AS

10.11 Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

10.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

