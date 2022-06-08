U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,109.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,679.00
    -32.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.98
    +0.57 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2000
    +0.5840 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,463.91
    +970.82 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.60
    +19.97 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Beer Market size to grow by USD 88.7 bn | Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc, emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Beer Market and it is expected to grow by USD 88.7 billion at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Click & Get the latest Sample report in minutes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The rising demand for beer in emerging economies is notably driving the beer market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages may impede the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report 

Beer Market: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • On-trade

  • Off-trade

  • Geographic Landscape

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • North America

  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report

Beer Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beer market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising demand for low-alcohol beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market growth during the next few years.

Beer Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • Carlsberg Breweries AS

  • Diageo Plc

  • Heineken NV

  • Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • Royal Unibrew AS

  • Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

  • The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Beer Market: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the beer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Tequila Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rum Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 88.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

  • 10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS

  • 10.6 Diageo Plc

  • 10.7 Heineken NV

  • 10.8 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 10.10 Royal Unibrew AS

  • 10.11 Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-88-7-bn--anheuser-busch-inbev-sanv-asahi-group-holdings-ltd-and-the-boston-beer-co-inc-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301562812.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Judge gives former Tesla worker a deadline to accept $15 million payout over racism

    A federal judge on Tuesday gave a Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc two weeks to decide whether to accept $15 million in damages over racial abuse at the electric car company, far below the $137 million a jury had awarded. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said Owen Diaz identified no controlling question of law to justify an immediate appeal of the reduced award, which includes $1.5 million of compensatory damages and $13.5 million of punitive damages. Diaz alleged that his colleagues and a supervisor subjected him to a hostile work environment that included slurs, caricatures and swastikas in his nine months working at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California in 2015 and 2016.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to surge to nearly $140 a barrel this summer — but it will feel like $160

    Lackluster refining capacity could cause the spread between crude prices and gasoline to widen even further, say analysts at Goldman Sachs.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • Oil Extends Gain as Traders Weigh US Demand, China’s Virus Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains from the highest close in three months with investors assessing the outlook for supply and demand as the US summer driving season ramps up and China emerges from virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t