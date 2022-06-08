Beer Market size to grow by USD 88.7 bn | Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc, emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Beer Market and it is expected to grow by USD 88.7 billion at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Click & Get the latest Sample report in minutes.
The rising demand for beer in emerging economies is notably driving the beer market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages may impede the market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Beer Market: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
On-trade
Off-trade
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Beer Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beer market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the rising demand for low-alcohol beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market growth during the next few years.
Beer Market: Key Vendor Offerings
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
Carlsberg Breweries AS
Diageo Plc
Heineken NV
Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
Molson Coors Beverage Co.
Royal Unibrew AS
Sapporo Holdings Ltd.
The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Beer Market: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the beer market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors
Beer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 88.7 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.07
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
5.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
10.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS
10.6 Diageo Plc
10.7 Heineken NV
10.8 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
10.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.
10.10 Royal Unibrew AS
10.11 Sapporo Holdings Ltd.
10.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
