U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.20
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5740
    +0.3740 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,179.62
    -1,154.03 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.48
    -14.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 88.70 billion | Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer market is expected to grow by USD 88.70 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%. This report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the beer market.

The beer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors should strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Beer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

By geography, the on-trade segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The expansion of bars, pubs, and restaurants is driving the sales of beer through on-trade distribution channels.

  • Geography

For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Free Sample

Beer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The increasing demand for premium beers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and a high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages may challenge market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the beer market include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - The company offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Castle Lager Hoegaarden, and Corona.

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers beer brands like Asahi Super Dry.

  • Carlsberg Breweries AS - The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe.

  • Diageo Plc - The company offers beer through global brands such as Apatinsko, Barmen, Black Horse. It also includes low alcoholic beers such as Ozujsko Fresh, Jelen Fresh, and Kamenitza Fresh.

  • Heineken NV - The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe. Craft & Variety is the growing international premium beer segment that includes Affligem, Lagunitas, and More Subite. The third category comprises the Cider brands that include Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, and Stassen.

Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. Download 3 Reports Annually and View 3 reports monthly!

Beer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the beer market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The black beer market share is expected to increase by USD 489.59 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Dark Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dark beer market has the potential to grow by USD 23.47 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15%. Download Free Sample Report

Beer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 88.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for more valuable insights into the beer market

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-88-70-billion--anheuser-busch-inbev-sanv-and-asahi-group-holdings-ltd-among-key-vendors--technavio-301460415.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 8 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 8 new stock picks of billionaire Stephen Mandel. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 3 New Stock Picks. Lone Pine Capital was founded by billionaire Stephen Mandel in 1997, who served as the hedge fund’s president and portfolio […]

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • My Best Metaverse Stock for 2022

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have rallied impressively over the past three months as investors and Wall Street have warmed up to the fact that the demand for memory chips is going to remain strong in 2022 and beyond, thanks to several applications ranging from computers to consoles to data centers. Let's see how this hot tech trend could give Micron a nice boost in 2022 -- and in the long run -- and amplify the company's growth prospects. Wall Street sees the metaverse creating the need for more storage.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.