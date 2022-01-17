Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 88.70 billion | Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer market is expected to grow by USD 88.70 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%. This report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The beer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors should strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Beer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

By geography, the on-trade segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The expansion of bars, pubs, and restaurants is driving the sales of beer through on-trade distribution channels.

Geography

Beer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The increasing demand for premium beers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and a high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages may challenge market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the beer market include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - The company offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Castle Lager Hoegaarden, and Corona.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers beer brands like Asahi Super Dry.

Carlsberg Breweries AS - The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe.

Diageo Plc - The company offers beer through global brands such as Apatinsko, Barmen, Black Horse. It also includes low alcoholic beers such as Ozujsko Fresh, Jelen Fresh, and Kamenitza Fresh.

Heineken NV - The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe. Craft & Variety is the growing international premium beer segment that includes Affligem, Lagunitas, and More Subite. The third category comprises the Cider brands that include Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, and Stassen.

Beer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beer market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 88.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

