The Beer Store Announces Hiring of New President - Roy Benin

Current President Ted Moroz is retiring on April 28, 2023, to be succeeded by Roy Benin.

BOLTON, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a 7-month search, The Beer Store's Board of Directors is pleased to announce Roy Benin as the new CEO/President. Ted Moroz, a 40-year TBS employee and CEO/President since 2009 will retire on April 28, 2023.

"Ted has been an integral part of TBS for so long. Having been with the organization for 40 years and spent the last 14 years as President, Ted has successfully led the organization through many evolutions. We knew finding a successor would be difficult," noted Chantalle Butler, TBS Chair. "But Ted gave the Board ample time to get it right."

Roy is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of extensive leadership experience at various global organizations in the consumer-packaged goods sector. Roy has led large and complex organizations and has significant experience transforming food and beverage organizations and positioning them for growth. He has a strong consumer orientation, with experience in manufacturing and fast-moving supply chain environments. Roy leaves the role of President of Interbake Foods to join TBS, and before Interbake, he was President of two prominent business units at Weston Foods Ltd.

"There are a lot of exciting opportunities on the horizon in the Ontario beverage alcohol retail and distribution space," highlights Kristine Freudenthaler, TBS Independent Director. "Roy's entrepreneurial approach and track record of building great teams and culture to win in the marketplace convinced the Board he was the ideal choice."

Roy will join TBS effective April 17, 2023, to provide a short overlap before Ted officially retires, ensuring the organization's smooth and orderly transition.

Owned by Ontario-based brewers, The Beer Store is the largest beer retailer in Ontario, with the lowest prices for beer in the Province. The Beer Store listed 1,154 brands, which more than 262 brewers provided in 2022. Operating on a self-sustaining break-even cash flow basis, The Beer Store has a completely open system that allows any brewer worldwide to sell its brands in any store they choose and with over half of the brewers listed being small Ontario brewers. The Beer Store is deeply committed to responsible sale and not selling to minors and people who are intoxicated. More than 1.2 million customers were challenged in 2022 alone. It is also one of the greenest retailers in the world and that reuses and recycles over 1.8 billion beverage alcohol containers including beer, wine and spirits. The Beer Store employs 6500 hard-working Ontarians with well-paying full- and part-time jobs and takes pride in supporting diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging initiatives as a part of its core values in 2022, The Beer Store has expanded its partnership with several equity-deserving organizations to raise awareness and over $240,000 helping make a difference in Ontario.

