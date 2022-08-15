The Beer Store Expands Partnership with SkipTheDishes

Over 250 store locations across Ontario now available on SkipTheDishes

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Beer Store is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, to launch on-demand delivery across more than 250 store locations. This partnership will allow customers across Ontario access to the widest variety of products delivered directly to their door.

"Given the positive feedback from consumers and high demand we experienced during our pilot project, we are excited to be expanding our number of store locations available through SkipTheDishes," said Ted Moroz, President of The Beer Store. "Our goal is to provide customers access to more than a thousand beer brands and ease of shopping."

Building on the success of the March 2022 pilot, SkipTheDishes and The Beer Store has expanded delivery across the province, allowing customers access to pack sizes and menu offerings exclusively found at The Beer Store. Through this partnership, customers have access to all pack sizes carried by TBS, such singles, 12s and 24s, and a wide assortment of beer flavours, types, and styles through the SkipTheDishes app or website.

"We're thrilled to launch this partnership with The Beer Store to bring customers products from over 200 brewers around the world through quick and convenient delivery across the province," says Howard Migdal, Chief Operating Officer of SkipTheDishes. "It's through partnerships like this that SkipTheDishes is able to deliver on-demand convenience to Canadians, saving them time to do more of the things they love."

Skip drivers are Smart Serve-certified to responsibly deliver alcohol to customers ages 19 and over and strictly follow the AGCO's guidelines pertaining to the sale and provision of alcohol products. If a delivery recipient fails to produce a valid ID, appears intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual, the delivery will be cancelled.

To learn more about The Beer Store's hours or ways of shopping online, please visit our website at www.thebeerstore.ca .

About the Beer Store

The Beer Store listed 1,154 brands, which more than 246 brewers provided in 2021. Over half of the brewers listed are small Ontario brewers. It is a completely open system that allows any brewer worldwide to sell its brands in any store. The Beer Store is deeply committed to responsible sale and not selling to minors and people who are intoxicated. More than 1.6 million customers were challenged in 2021 alone. It is also one of the greenest retailers in the world and collected more than 1.3 billion beer bottles in 2021and over 459 million wine and spirit containers . The Beer Store employs 7,000 hard-working Ontarians and many of these jobs are mainly unionized with competitive wages, benefits and a pension.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Partners in Canada.

