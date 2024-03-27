Bees, flight school, soda make SBA's West Texas 2024 awards list

Paige and George Nester of Creek House Honey Farm won the Small Business Person(s) of the Year for the West Texas region from the Small Business Administration.

A Canyon apiary, an Odessa flight school, an Abilene insurance company and a Lubbock soda shop are among several businesses that have been recently honored by the Small Business Administration's West Texas 2024 awards.

On Tuesday, March 26, the SBA West Texas District Office announced the National Small Business Week (NSBW) 2024 Award Winners. The awards covered a swath of the 71-county region, including Abilene, Amarillo, Canyon, Lubbock and Odessa.

"We are especially proud of all of our winning West Texas small business enterprises who clearly represent the very best of West Texas," said Calvin Davis, West Texas District Office Director. "SBA sees your hard work and determination, as well as your grit and innovation which has greatly contributed to keeping our West Texas economy strong and vibrant."

Award winners will be honored during four separate events, all of which will be held during National Small Business Week between April 28 and May 4. For more information about National Small Business Week, people can visit sba.gov/NSBW.

Here's a look at who won what, and what those businesses do.

Overall Small Business Administration for West Texas awards

Small Business Person(s) of the Year - Creek House Honey Farm

George and Paige Nester of Creek House Honey Farm, 5005 4th Ave., in Canyon earned the overall West Texas award. The bee apiary sells all-natural products using local honey. Besides products, the farm has a restaurant, works as a venue and hosts classes and tours. People can learn more about the business at creekhousehoneyfarm.com.

Region VI Excellence and Innovation Award - University of Texas Permian Basin SBDC

The University of Texas Permian Basin's Small Business Development Center offers resources and assistance to surrounding small businesses. People can learn more about this organization at utpb.edu/directory/office/sbdc.

West Texas regional Small Business Administration Awards 2024

Veteran Small Business of the Year Abilene - 4Sight Environmental, Inc.

Scott Chapel of 4Sight Environmental, Inc., 13498 County Road 232 in Abilene, won the region's veteran award. This company provides "source testing services primarily to the natural gas industry. Using state-of-the-art equipment, in modular, automated, remotely accessible systems, 4Sight can quickly respond and support clients’ changing requirements," according to the company's site. People can learn more about it at stacktesting.us.

Minority Small Business of the Year Abilene - RGF Insurance

Ricardo Gutierrez of RGF Insurance earned the minority award for the Abilene area. RGF Insurance, 2102 Ambler Ave. in Abilene, offers vehicle, life, home and health insurance services. People can learn more about the business at rgfinsurance.com.

Community Champions of the Year Amarillo - Square Mile Community Development

Braden Clark and Donna Dorman Madison of Square Mile Community Development earned the Amarillo region's community award. Square Mile brings businesses, nonprofits and community members together to revitalize under-resourced areas. People can learn more at square-mile.org.

Small Business Persons of the Year Lubbock - The Soda Shack

Marilee and Vaughn Bray of The Soda Shack earned the Lubbock award. The Soda Shack, with locations at 5903 82nd St. and 13404 Indiana Ave. #300, has been in the community since 2018. It serves various flavored sodas, Italian Cream sodas and snacks. People can follow the business on Facebook.

Minority Small Business of the Year Odessa - Doctor Frio A/C and Heating, LLC.

Fredy Alejandro Riano of Doctor Frio A/C and Heating, LLC., 3981 W. Arcadia St. in Odessa, earned the Odessa region's minority award. The company serves residential and commercial properties. A website was not available, but people can contact the business at 432-614-7593.

Veteran Small Business of the Year Odessa - Scout Aviation

Samuel Medina of Scout Aviation, at Odessa-Schlemeyer Field Airport, 7000 Andrews Highway in Odessa, earned the region's veteran award. The company is a helicopter flight school. People can learn more about the business at scoutaviationllc.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock businesses win SBA West Texas 2024 awards