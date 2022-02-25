U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

BEFIMMO SA: Befimmo announces a voluntary public tender offer on all its shares by RE Invest Belgium

Befimmo SA
  • RE Invest Belgium SA, an entity fully controlled by one of Brookfield’s real estate private funds, filed on February 25, 2022 a formal notice with the FSMA for a voluntary public tender offer at a price of €47.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of 51.8% over the closing share price of €31.30 on 24 February 2022

  • The Board of Directors has expressed its support for the transaction, subject to review of the final offer prospectus

  • Befimmo’s two largest shareholders, AXA Belgium and AG Finance have each entered into a soft irrevocable undertaking to tender Befimmo shares, representing respectively 9.6% and 5.6% of Befimmo's share capital

Click here to read the full press release:


Attachment


