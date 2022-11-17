Befimmo SA: Befimmo appoints new Chief Portfolio Officer
Befimmo is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivier De Bisscop as the new Chief Portfolio Officer.
Click here to view the press release:
Attachment
The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.
TIM did not give reasons for Cadoret's exit, but, through Chairman Salvatore Rossi, thanked him "for his contribution to the company over the years." Vivendi has clashed with Rossi, a former Bank of Italy official, over corporate governance issues on a number of occasions.
Federal authorities are continuing to investigate the firm’s relationship with a startup tied to Mo Chen, the co-founder.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has picked food industry executive Stacy Peterson as it new CEO, replacing John Lowe.
Air Canada was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2022, and as a company which provides excellent employment opportunities at local and international levels.
An activist investor with a large stake in Envestnet Inc. plans to ask for board seats to push the financial technology company to improve its stock price by cutting costs and overhauling pay, two people familiar with the matter said. Impactive Capital, founded by veteran investors Lauren Taylor Wolfe and Christian Asmar, owns a 7.2% stake in Envestnet and is now laying the groundwork for a proxy fight after months of private negotiations broke down, the sources said. The hedge fund, which oversees $2.7 billion in assets and is one of a small number of activist firms run by a woman and a minority, proposed adding Wolfe to Envestnet's board but was rebuffed.
The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces Bill Krueger has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective December 1, 2022.
Theisen will spearhead bringing new franchisees into the company's system and driving multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees.
Once again, automation equipment manufacturer Teradyne looked within its own ranks to find its new CEO.
The Burger King parent expects Patrick Doyle to help improve operations and the company’s share price in his new role.
Microsoft announced enhanced policies it said are meant to prevent sexual harassment and gender discrimination, in response to an independent review that outlined areas for improvement.
The activist investor group led by Greg Braca and South Jersey power broker George Norcross is challenging a two-person slate put forth by the bank.
Steve Wexler, who returned to the Milwaukee radio business in 2018 to run Good Karma Brands’ Milwaukee stations WTMJ-AM (620) and WKTI-FM (94.5), will transition to a consulting role with the company.
Teradyne Inc. [S: TER] said late Tuesday its board chose Gregory Smith to succeed Mark Jagiela as chief executive effective Feb. 1, 2023. Smith will also become a board member on that date. Smith, who has been with the company for the past 16 years, was appointed president earlier in the year, having led the company's industrial automation group and semiconductor test division. Teradyne shares were up less than 1% after hours, following a 2.6% rise to close the regular session at $96.59, for a 4
The drone manufacturer swung to profitability in the third quarter but has a net loss of more than $11.5 million so far for 2022.
Hedge fund Impactive Capital is seeking to install one of its own representatives on the advisor technology provider's board of directors.
The owner of Marshalls and TJ Maxx among other retailers said current executive vice president and corporate controller will become CFO effective Jan. 29.
Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) will have a new CFO early next year. Jason Conley, the Sarasota technology conglomerate’s VP and chief accounting officer, will succeed Rob Crisci as executive VP and CFO, effective Feb. 1, 2023. In 2013, he stepped up as senior vice president of finance and human resources of Roper’s health care business before taking the role of CAO in 2017.
IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with reAlpha on Wednesday Nov. 30 at 12 PM ET to discuss the company’s business model and points […]
