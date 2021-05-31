U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.09
    +0.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.80
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    28.12
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2195
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4170
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6730
    -0.1270 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,166.33
    +317.43 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.18
    -63.23 (-6.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

Befimmo SA: Jean-Philip Vroninks starts his mandate as CEO of Befimmo

Befimmo SA
On 27 April, the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the appointment of Jean-Philip Vroninks as Executive Director. On 1 June 2021, he officially begins his mandate as CEO. He succeeds Benoît De Blieck, on whom he will be able to rely to ensure the transition and who will remain Non-Executive Director of Befimmo until the expiry of his mandate in April 2022.

Click here for the press release:

Attachment


