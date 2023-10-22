Is Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Trading At A 44% Discount?

Key Insights

Begbies Traynor Group's estimated fair value is UK£2.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Begbies Traynor Group's UK£1.13 share price signals that it might be 44% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 14% higher than Begbies Traynor Group's analyst price target of UK£1.77

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£11.5m UK£14.3m UK£15.7m UK£16.8m UK£17.6m UK£18.3m UK£18.9m UK£19.4m UK£19.8m UK£20.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 6.64% Est @ 5.06% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 2.64% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.00% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% UK£10.7 UK£12.5 UK£12.9 UK£12.9 UK£12.7 UK£12.4 UK£12.0 UK£11.5 UK£11.0 UK£10.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£119m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£20m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.4%) = UK£382m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£382m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= UK£199m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£318m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Begbies Traynor Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.908. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Begbies Traynor Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Begbies Traynor Group, we've put together three relevant elements you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Begbies Traynor Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning... Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for BEG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.