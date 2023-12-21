Work to begin in January on Trolley District apartments, despite Near East opposition

Connect Real Estate plans to break ground in January on an apartment building made of modular units on Oak and Kelton streets next to the Trolley District.

Work is expected to start next month on the Trolley Apartments, next to the Trolley District, on the Near East Side, despite some neighborhood opposition to the plan.

The four-story building with 102 apartments and a rooftop deck will be the first built with Connect Housing Blocks, modular housing units assembled in a factory on Westerville Road.

Connect Real Estate proposed the apartment building in 2018 as part of the company's Trolley District development. Original plans called for a conventionally constructed five-story building with some commercial space on the southeast corner of Oak Street and Kelton Avenue. In July 2019, the city approved the project with support from the Near East Area Commission neighborhood group.

As work proceeded on other parts of the Trolley District, which started opening in late 2021, the apartment project lay dormant.

Meanwhile, Connect launched a factory in the former Value City warehouse on Westerville Road to build the Connect Housing Blocks, rectangular housing units complete with finishes and kitchens or baths, depending on the unit. The blocks arrive finished and are connected to one another onsite.

Studio apartments consist of one block while two-story units include three blocks.

With the factory opened, Connect Real Estate decided to use the blocks in the Trolley Apartments, which were redesigned from the 2018 proposal.

In a recent presentation to the Columbus City Council, Connect's attorney, Sean Mentel, said some of the changes were due to the modular construction, but Bob Lamb, Connect's senior vice president for development, said other reasons drove the changes.

The redesign eliminated the office portion of the project and added a gym to the building, but the biggest changes were in the layout of the site.

Connect's original plans called for a small commercial building on the corner of Kelton and Oak, with the larger apartment building to the east, facing Oak. New plans replace the small building with a parking lot on the corner, flanked by a single apartment building to the east and another surface lot on the eastern end of the building. The new plan substantially reduces the number of underground parking spaces.

New plans convert the building's I-shape, which allowed some green space at the entrance, into a C-shape, with the long part of the C on Oak Street.

The changes met a cool reception. In a 12-1 vote, the Near East Area Commission recommended against the plan.

None of the reasons had to do with its modular construction. Instead, commissioners objected to the surface parking lot on both sides of the building but especially immediately on the corner of Kelton and Oak.

"No one we know, including the city planner, supports placing a double-loaded parking lot on this corner," the commission wrote in a letter to Columbus City Council opposing the plan.

Commission members also opposed "the massiveness of the building, the way it is pushed up against Oak Street, with very little green space," Chair Kate Curry-Da-Souza said.

"We really felt the design was inappropriate for the location," Curry-Da-Souza told Columbus City Council on Dec. 11. "The developer was unequivocally very unwilling to negotiate in terms of changes to the plan."

Lamb said the parking lot was placed on the corner to avoid a blind spot at the intersection. In addition, he said, the shape of the building was changed to eliminate a 10-foot sloped hill "that was not usable and would have been difficult to sustain."

The Council sided with Connect and unanimously approved the variances required for construction to begin.

Lamb said he expects the project to be ready in the fall, a quick turnaround made possible by the plug-and-play nature of the modular units. Rents haven't been set, but more than 30% of the units will be affordable to those making 80% of the area median income.

