BEGOOD PLANT-BASED CHICKEN PRODUCTS TO BE AVAILABLE ON SKIPTHEDISHES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (CSE: ‘FEEL’) (OTC: ‘FLLLF’) (FSE: ‘1ZF’) announced today its BeGood plant-based chicken products will be available in the Tri-Cities area of BC on SkipTheDishes, a leading on-line food delivery service.



SkipTheDishes is North America's fastest growing food delivery network with over 30,000 restaurant partners in Montreal, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Toronto, Vancouver, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Red Deer, London, and Ottawa, with plans to continue expanding across North America. www.skipthedishes.com

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: “This is a significant development for us as the market opportunity is now increasing exponentially with this kind of exposure, combined with the public’s growing preference for plant-based foods."

“Our BeGood plant-based products are, frankly, a delicious meat alternative for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, or just supporters of the global shift towards taking better care of ourselves and our planet."

Greenway advises: “With our Black Sheep Vegan Cheezes that are now available directly from our e-commerce site and in over 70 grocery and food services locations throughout British Columbia and soon to be across Canada.”

Feel Foods’ wholly owned subsidiary, BeGood Plant Based Foods’ food services business arm is now supplying its Chicken strips to ready-to-eat hot food delivery clients listed on the SkipTheDishes app. BeGood Plant Based Foods carries a line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as developing a keto-friendly plant-based candy product. BeGood will work with restaurants to add a variety of ready to eat options made with wholesome ingredients for health-conscious customers.

Feel Foods and Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze social media: (@feelfoodsco) (@blacksheepvegancheeze)

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry. They include its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, which offers a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products currently available in over 30 retail locations and its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products. FEEL is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze (‘Black Sheep’) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

