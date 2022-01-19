U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,569.58
    -7.53 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,339.02
    -29.45 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,444.62
    -62.28 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.23
    -17.99 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    +1.85 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    +26.60 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.54 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8470
    -0.0180 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2580
    -0.3270 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,833.30
    +227.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.01
    -2.74 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.21
    +18.66 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Behavior Frontiers Partners with DailyPay to Support its Employees' Financial Health

·3 min read

The on-demand pay benefit allows employees access to their earned pay at any time, boosting personal savings and overall financial wellness

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior Frontiers, a non-public agency specializing in applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment programs, has partnered with DailyPay—the leading provider of on-demand pay—to provide its healthcare employees with the power of choice and control of their earned pay to support their financial and mental wellness.

Behavior Frontiers
Behavior Frontiers

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Behavior Frontiers operates 46 locations across the U.S. The partnership enables Behavior Frontiers' employees to have instant access to their earned wages. In a survey commissioned by DailyPay conducted by The Harris Poll, 77% of DailyPay users say having access to their earned income has helped reduce their financial stress, making them more productive at work.

"Behavior Frontiers is constantly aiming to provide our valued employees with the most innovative and convenient benefits," said Helen Mader, CEO & Executive Director of Behavior Frontiers. "DailyPay will give our workforce, especially our Behavior Technicians in the field, the flexibility with their own pay that matches the flexibility of their work schedules."

Behavior Frontiers is among the latest healthcare providers to implement an on-demand pay benefit in an effort to support their employees' financial wellbeing. Recent research commissioned by DailyPay with the Aite-Novarica Group shows that with DailyPay, 4 in 5 workers no longer have to turn to financially crippling options such as payday loans or pay overdraft fees to make ends meet.

About Behavior Frontiers
Behavior Frontiers offers solutions to help individuals with autism and other special needs reach their potential. The agency's state-of-the-art treatment programs are delivered by expertly trained clinicians using accurate and results-driven ABA methods to improve their clients' quality of life. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Behavior Frontiers has service locations throughout the state of CA, as well as in CO, Washington, D.C., DE, GA, IN, MA, MI, MN, MO, NJ, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, and WA. The agency is contracted with the leading insurance carriers and works diligently to secure contracts with additional funding sources on an ongoing basis.

About DailyPay
DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco. DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

Media Contacts

David Schwarz
Email: david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Adriana Ball
Email: adriana.ball@dailypay.com

DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay)
DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behavior-frontiers-partners-with-dailypay-to-support-its-employees-financial-health-301464056.html

SOURCE DailyPay

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Investors Need to Think About Enterprise Products Partners' Distribution in a Different Way Going Forward

    Midstream giant Enterprise has plenty of cash to pay its distribution, but don't expect big increases anytime soon.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 51...

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Tesla Earnings Estimates Are Rising, but the Stock Is Down. What’s Behind the Paradox.

    Analysts are lifting earnings estimates on EV giant Tesla, but shares have been caught up in something bigger than just one stock.

  • 10 Best Fertilizer Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best fertilizer stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks To Buy Now. Fertilizer prices across the world have skyrocketed in recent months amid a production lull from China, an export ban in […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Looks Like A Quality Company

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for January 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure lately. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.