Behavioral health software market to grow by 12.5% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing adoption of EHRs will drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behavioral Health Software Market 2023-2027

Behavioral health software market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., Global Payments Inc., Holmusk USA Inc., Kareo Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Ontrak Inc., Oracle Corp., and Raintree Systems Inc. among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Component, End-user, and Geography

In 2017, the behavioral health software market was valued at USD 1391.32 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 649.05 million. The behavioral health software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2071.61 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5% according to Technavio.

Behavioral health software market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Behavioral health software market - Vendor Insights

The global behavioral health software market is fragmented. The competition in the market is moderate due to the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolios, enter emerging markets, and increase their market shares. All these factors will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Credible Behavioral Health Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as clinical credible software.

Epic Systems Corp. - The company offers behavioral health software such as behavioral health screening software.

EverCommerce Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as Neurosurgery EHR software.

Global Payments Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as mental health coding software.

Behavioral health software market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing adoption of EHRs

The growing number of behavioral health issues

Improving turnaround time efficiency

KEY challenges –

Concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks

Availability of open-source software

Financial constraints

The behavioral health software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this behavioral health software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the behavioral health software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the behavioral health software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the behavioral health software market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of behavioral health software market vendors

Behavioral Health Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2071.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., Global Payments Inc., Holmusk USA Inc., Kareo Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Ontrak Inc., Oracle Corp., Raintree Systems Inc., The Echo Group, Valant, VSS Medical Technologies Inc., WellSky Corp., and WRS Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global behavioral health software market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Support services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Patients - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accumedic Computer Systems Inc.

12.4 Advanced Data Systems Corp.

12.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

12.6 Core Solutions Inc.

12.7 Credible Behavioral Health Inc.

12.8 Epic Systems Corp.

12.9 EverCommerce Inc.

12.10 Global Payments Inc.

12.11 Holmusk USA Inc.

12.12 Meditab Software Inc.

12.13 Netsmart Technologies Inc.

12.14 Oracle Corp.

12.15 The Echo Group

12.16 Valant

12.17 WellSky Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

