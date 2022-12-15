Behavioral health software market to grow by 12.5% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing adoption of EHRs will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Behavioral health software market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., Global Payments Inc., Holmusk USA Inc., Kareo Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Ontrak Inc., Oracle Corp., and Raintree Systems Inc. among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Component, End-user, and Geography
To understand more about the behavioral health software market, request a sample report
In 2017, the behavioral health software market was valued at USD 1391.32 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 649.05 million. The behavioral health software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2071.61 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5% according to Technavio.
Behavioral health software market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Behavioral health software market - Vendor Insights
The global behavioral health software market is fragmented. The competition in the market is moderate due to the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolios, enter emerging markets, and increase their market shares. All these factors will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Credible Behavioral Health Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as clinical credible software.
Epic Systems Corp. - The company offers behavioral health software such as behavioral health screening software.
EverCommerce Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as Neurosurgery EHR software.
Global Payments Inc. - The company offers behavioral health software such as mental health coding software.
Behavioral health software market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increasing adoption of EHRs
The growing number of behavioral health issues
Improving turnaround time efficiency
KEY challenges –
Concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks
Availability of open-source software
Financial constraints
Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!
The behavioral health software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this behavioral health software market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the behavioral health software market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the behavioral health software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the behavioral health software market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of behavioral health software market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market size is expected to be valued at USD 72.74 million by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 7.11%. The rising incidence rates of adverse drug events is notably driving the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market growth, although factors such as high cost of ownership, installation, and maintenance may impede the market growth.
The predicted growth of the healthcare information software market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 11.76 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks may impede the market growth.
Behavioral Health Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
146
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2071.61 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
12.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., Global Payments Inc., Holmusk USA Inc., Kareo Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Ontrak Inc., Oracle Corp., Raintree Systems Inc., The Echo Group, Valant, VSS Medical Technologies Inc., WellSky Corp., and WRS Health
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global behavioral health software market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Support services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Patients - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Accumedic Computer Systems Inc.
12.4 Advanced Data Systems Corp.
12.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
12.6 Core Solutions Inc.
12.7 Credible Behavioral Health Inc.
12.8 Epic Systems Corp.
12.9 EverCommerce Inc.
12.10 Global Payments Inc.
12.11 Holmusk USA Inc.
12.12 Meditab Software Inc.
12.13 Netsmart Technologies Inc.
12.14 Oracle Corp.
12.15 The Echo Group
12.16 Valant
12.17 WellSky Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behavioral-health-software-market-to-grow-by-12-5-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-adoption-of-ehrs-will-drive-growth---technavio-301702782.html
SOURCE Technavio