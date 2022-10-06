U.S. markets closed

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to Record a CAGR of 3.8%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The behavioral rehabilitation market has been segmented by therapy (counseling, medication, and support services), type (outpatient, inpatient, and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the availability of several treatments and the high prevalence of behavioral disorders. The US and Canada are the key countries for the behavioral rehabilitation market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2022-2026

The behavioral rehabilitation market size is anticipated to grow by USD 15.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Find a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders is driving the growth of the market. Technological advances and rapid urbanization have increased the prevalence of behavioral disorders and addictions, especially among young adults aged 16 to 25. Easy access to abusive substances is one of the main reasons for the growth of behavioral disorders. Addiction to gaming, online gambling, and pornography has increased with the rising penetration of the internet. Thus, the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders is fueling the unmet demand, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The lack of patient enrollment is challenging the growth of the market. Many people are hesitant to seek treatment for addictions and behavioral disorders, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market. For instance, in the US, as of 2011, more than half of the total affected population did not undergo treatment for behavioral disorders. Some of the reasons that affect patient enrollment in behavioral rehabilitation programs include low awareness about the impact of addictions and lack of knowledge. Such reasons can limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The behavioral rehabilitation market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Addiction Centers, Aurora Behavioural Health System, BHG Holdings LLC, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc, Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Holdings Inc, Promises Behavioral Health LLC, Springstone Inc, Universal Health Services Inc., and ViaMar Health.

Learn about key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the behavioral rehabilitation market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Related Reports

Personal Care Market for Men by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The personal care market size for men is projected to grow by USD 18.34 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Teenage Personal Care Product Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The teenage personal care product market size is projected to grow by USD 8.81 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.31 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Addiction Centers, Aurora Behavioural Health System, BHG Holdings LLC, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc, Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, People Care Holdings Inc, Promises Behavioral Health LLC, Springstone Inc, Universal Health Services Inc., and ViaMar Health

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Therapy

  • 5.3 Counseling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Medication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Support services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Outpatient - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Inpatient - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.

  • 11.4 American Addiction Centers

  • 11.5 Aurora Behavioural Health System

  • 11.6 BHG Holdings LLC

  • 11.7 Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc

  • 11.8 Magellan Health Inc.

  • 11.9 Niznik Behavioral Health

  • 11.10 Promises Behavioral Health LLC

  • 11.11 Springstone Inc

  • 11.12 ViaMar Health

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2022-2026
Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behavioral-rehabilitation-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-8-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301640545.html

SOURCE Technavio

