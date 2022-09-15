Behavioral Therapy Market is estimated to be US$ 295.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

PMI

Global Behavioral Therapy Market, By Type (Systematic Desensitization, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Play Therapy, Aversion Therapy, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral Therapy are classified into systematic desensitization, cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral play therapy, aversion therapy and other. The systematic desensitization therapy is the type of exposure therapy. Systematic desensitization is the example of classical conditioning. Systematic desensitization therapy used to treat the fear, phobia and provides the relaxation response to the stimulus using counter-conditioning. Aversion therapy is also called as aversive conditioning. Aversion therapy is used in treatment of addictive behaviors like alcohol, drugs, smoking, etc. Emetine, lithium and apomorphine are the commonly used drugs in aversion therapy. Cognitive Behavioral Play Therapy allows the children the freedom of expression, help in learning advanced motor skills, help in developing problem solving skills and decision making skills. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is beneficial for ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder). Cognitive Behavioral Therapy helps in improving the focus and motivation, improving emotional, sensitive mental well-being. Cognitive Behavioral Play Therapy for special needs children helps in improving decision making, increase self-confidence, improve feeling of control over the environment, increase autonomy, reduce feelings of depression, anger and anxiety, and enable to adaptive play. Rise in mental illness has given the boosts to Behavioral Therapy market growth. Global Behavioral Therapy Market size accounted for US$ 138.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 295.14 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5%.

Story continues

The report “Global Behavioral Therapy Market, By Type (Systematic Desensitization, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Play Therapy, Aversion Therapy, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

In 2021, (PubMed Central), the new recent developments in CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) used for eating disorders. This newly advanced therapy has become the key therapy for underweight adults and non-underweight adults.

In 2020, (C8 Sciences), CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has recommended the therapy before drugs who exhibit symptoms of ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) which affects millions of children and adulthood. With the advanced behavioral therapy the children affected with ADHD may never need the medication.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4928





Analyst View:

Stress, mental disorder has become common due to addiction towards social media. The behavioral therapy has become more important due to its recent advancement which will help in treating mental illness rather than taking any medication. Children, youngsters are more addicted towards social media which has resulted in mental illness. Rise in mental illness has driven the use of behavioral therapy which has become more effective rather than any medication. Thus, the demand for behavioral therapy has boosts the growth of the market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on

“Global Behavioral Therapy Market, By Type (Systematic Desensitization, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Play Therapy, Aversion Therapy, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Behavioral-Therapy-Market-4928

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Behavioral Therapy Market size accounted for US$ 138.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 295.14 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5%.The Global Behavioral Therapy Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Behavioral Therapy Market is segmented into Systematic Desensitization, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Play Therapy, Aversion Therapy, and others.

Based on Application, Global Behavioral Therapy Market is segmented into Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Clinics, and others.

By Region, the Global Behavioral Therapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Behavioral Therapy Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Behavioral Therapy Market includes, American Addiction Centers, PEOPLE’S CARE HOLDINGS INC., Magellan Health Inc., Seton Healthcare Family, Behavioural Health Group, Springstone, Acadia Healthcare, Strategic Behavioral Health LLC., Haven Behavioural Healthcare Inc., Universal Health Services, National Mentor Holdings Inc., Ocean Mental Health Services Inc., North Range Behavioral Health, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Behavioral Therapy Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Systematic Desensitization Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Cognitive Behavioral Play Therapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Aversion Therapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Behavioral Therapy Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Community Health Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Vocal Biomarkers Market, By Therapeutic Applications (Psychiatric Disorders, Parkinson’s Disease, Cognitive Impairment, Brain Trauma Injury, Respiratory Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders and Others), By End user (Hospitals, Health Insurers, Academic Institutes, and Government Organizations) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Global Cognitive Dysfunction Devices Market, By Devices (VitalSky and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

3. Global Endotoxemia Market, By Type (Analysis of Cytokines & Cortisol, Analysis of Brain Specific Protein, Electroencephalography, and Cognitive Function Tests), By Application (Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Hospitals, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com



