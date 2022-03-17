U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Behavioural Therapy Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

List of key players in Behavioural Therapy Market Report are – Magellan Health, Inc., Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Inc., Springstone, American Addiction Centers, Haven Behavioural Healthcare, Inc., Behavioural Health Group, PEOPLE'S CARE HOLDINGS, INC.

Pune, India, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global behavioural therapy market size is projected to experience dynamic expansion in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of behavioural disorders around the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled Behavioural Therapy Market, 2021-2028. Over the years, there has been an increasing prevalence of behavioural disorders such as anxiety, depression, and others among the majority of the people across the world owing to the rising workload, poor mental condition, and other reasons.

We offer scrupulous research studies to help stakeholders in the healthcare industry to adapt to new realities to remain an asset and sustain growth in the growing and competitive environment.Â Our reports offer detailed research and development in the market with a thorough analysis of supply chain, patent analysis, and competitive landscape to cater to the requirements of the different stakeholders.

Industry Development:

November 2019: SSQ Insurance partnered with mental health services HALEO (for sleep disorders) and Mind Beacon Group (for moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression) to provide digital cognitive behavioural therapy.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/behavioural-therapy-market-103345


Market Growth Factors:

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness among the people about mental health, which has resulted in the rising awareness regarding behavioural therapy and proper treatment of mental disorders.

North America dominated the Behavioural Therapy Market in the year 2019 owing to growing cases of mental disorders among the teen population, increasing numbers of psychiatric clinics in local areas and presence of key players in the region. The Behavioural Therapy Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

  • Increasing Adoption of Enhanced Medicines and Treatments to Fuel Demand for Treatment Options.

  • Expanding Research and Development Efforts to Accelerate Market Growth.

  • Rising advancements

  • Increasing demand for GIS services by businesses


To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/behavioural-therapy-market-103345


Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the behavioural therapy market share on account of the increasing healthcare infrastructure in the countries such as the US and Canada.

European region is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the increasing number of geriatric population in this region.

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/behavioural-therapy-market-103345


List of Key Players Covered in the Behavioural Therapy Market Report:

Magellan Health, Inc., Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Inc., Springstone, American Addiction Centers, Haven Behavioural Healthcare, Inc., Behavioural Health Group, PEOPLE'S CARE HOLDINGS, INC.

What are the key segments in the Behavioural Therapy Market

By Type

  • Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

  • Cognitive Behavioural Play Therapy

  • Systematic Desensitization

  • Aversion Therapy

  • Others

By Application

  • Depression

  • PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

  • Eating Disorders

  • Anxiety Disorders

  • Substance Abuse

  • ADHD (Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder)

  • Bipolar Disorder

  • Others

By Patient Type

  • Children

  • Adult

By Treatment Settings

  • Hospitals

  • Outpatient Clinics

  • Community Health Centers

  • Others


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/behavioural-therapy-market-103345


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


