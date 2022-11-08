Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 281.72 Million by 2026, 48% of the growth will originate from North America - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for Behcet's disease therapeutics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 281.72 million. 48% of the growth will originate from North America. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market - Vendor Insights

The global Behcet disease therapeutics market is dominated by large pharmaceutical vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and Johnson and Johnson with highly effective biologics that are approved for the treatment of the indication. The market is dominated by HUMIRA, a TNF inhibitor by AbbVie, while other large vendors in the market are competing with each other for increasing their market share.

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market with their Offerings

Abbvie.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using a drug named HUMIRA which is given by injection under the skin and can be used alone, with methotrexate, or with certain other medicines.

Amgen.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using Otezla, the only oral, non-biologic treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Roche.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using a drug named Pegasys, which is an off-label drug indicated for the treatment of Behcet.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Behcet disease therapeutics market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the overall healthcare industry. The parent, the global pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in R&D or the production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs.

Technavio calculates the global healthcare market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services.

The following factors will drive growth in the global pharmaceuticals market:

Increasing life expectancy

Improving access to better healthcare in emerging economies

Increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle

Increase in cases of chronic conditions

Global partnerships

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Market Segmentation

The Behcet's disease therapeutics market share growth by the small molecules segment will be significant during the forecast period. North America will account for 48% of market growth. Behcet's disease treatments market in North America is mostly centered in the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. The market growth in North America will be facilitated by the widespread usage of off-label medications and the growing dominance of biologics.

Product

Geography

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $281.72 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

