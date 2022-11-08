U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 281.72 Million by 2026, 48% of the growth will originate from North America - Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for Behcet's disease therapeutics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 281.72 million. 48% of the growth will originate from North America. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market - Vendor Insights

The global Behcet disease therapeutics market is dominated by large pharmaceutical vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and Johnson and Johnson with highly effective biologics that are approved for the treatment of the indication. The market is dominated by HUMIRA, a TNF inhibitor by AbbVie, while other large vendors in the market are competing with each other for increasing their market share.

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market with their Offerings

  • Abbvie.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using a drug named HUMIRA which is given by injection under the skin and can be used alone, with methotrexate, or with certain other medicines.

  • Amgen.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using Otezla, the only oral, non-biologic treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

  • Roche.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using a drug named Pegasys, which is an off-label drug indicated for the treatment of Behcet.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Behcet disease therapeutics market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the overall healthcare industry. The parent, the global pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in R&D or the production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs.

Technavio calculates the global healthcare market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services.

The following factors will drive growth in the global pharmaceuticals market:

  • Increasing life expectancy

  • Improving access to better healthcare in emerging economies

  • Increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle

  • Increase in cases of chronic conditions

  • Global partnerships

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Market Segmentation

The Behcet's disease therapeutics market share growth by the small molecules segment will be significant during the forecast period. North America will account for 48% of market growth. Behcet's disease treatments market in North America is mostly centered in the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. The market growth in North America will be facilitated by the widespread usage of off-label medications and the growing dominance of biologics.

  • Product

  • Geography

Related Reports:

Nootropics Market by Formulation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the nootropics market segmentation by formulation (capsules, powder, drinks, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the breast cancer therapeutics market segmentation by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

$281.72 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.6 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • 10.8 Novartis AG

  • 10.9 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behcets-disease-therapeutics-market-to-grow-by-usd-281-72-million-by-2026--48-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-north-america---technavio-research-reports-301670373.html

SOURCE Technavio

