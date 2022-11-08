Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 281.72 Million by 2026, 48% of the growth will originate from North America - Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for Behcet's disease therapeutics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 281.72 million. 48% of the growth will originate from North America. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.
Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market - Vendor Insights
The global Behcet disease therapeutics market is dominated by large pharmaceutical vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and Johnson and Johnson with highly effective biologics that are approved for the treatment of the indication. The market is dominated by HUMIRA, a TNF inhibitor by AbbVie, while other large vendors in the market are competing with each other for increasing their market share.
Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market with their Offerings
Abbvie.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using a drug named HUMIRA which is given by injection under the skin and can be used alone, with methotrexate, or with certain other medicines.
Amgen.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using Otezla, the only oral, non-biologic treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Roche.com - The company offers Behcet's disease therapeutics using a drug named Pegasys, which is an off-label drug indicated for the treatment of Behcet.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Behcet disease therapeutics market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the overall healthcare industry. The parent, the global pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in R&D or the production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs.
Technavio calculates the global healthcare market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services.
The following factors will drive growth in the global pharmaceuticals market:
Increasing life expectancy
Improving access to better healthcare in emerging economies
Increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle
Increase in cases of chronic conditions
Global partnerships
Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Market Segmentation
The Behcet's disease therapeutics market share growth by the small molecules segment will be significant during the forecast period. North America will account for 48% of market growth. Behcet's disease treatments market in North America is mostly centered in the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. The market growth in North America will be facilitated by the widespread usage of off-label medications and the growing dominance of biologics.
Product
Geography
Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
$281.72 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AbbVie Inc.
10.4 Amgen Inc.
10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.6 Johnson and Johnson
10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
10.8 Novartis AG
10.9 Pfizer Inc.
10.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
10.11 Viatris Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
