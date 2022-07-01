U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,828.68
    +43.30 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,130.56
    +355.13 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.96
    +99.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,723.02
    +15.03 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.42
    +2.66 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    -0.53 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    -0.0074 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2600
    -0.4680 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,308.67
    +301.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.16
    -3.98 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Behind the scenes of Waymo’s worst automated truck crash

Mark Harris
·8 min read

The most serious crash to date involving a self-driving truck might have resulted in only moderate injuries, but it exposed how unprepared local government and law enforcement are to deal with the new technology.

On May 5, a Class 8 Waymo Via truck operating in autonomous mode with a human safety operator behind the wheel was hauling a trailer northbound on Interstate 45 toward Dallas, Texas. At 3:11 p.m., just outside Ennis, the modified Peterbilt was traveling in the far right lane when a passing truck and trailer combo entered its lane.

The driver of the Waymo Via truck told police that the other semi truck continued to maneuver into the lane, forcing Waymo’s truck and trailer off the roadway. She was later taken to a hospital for injuries that Waymo described in its report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as “moderate.” The other truck drove off without stopping.

While Waymo’s autonomous semi truck was not at fault in the hit and run, the incident highlights gaps in reporting mechanisms, and raises questions about how ready the public and law enforcement are to cope with heavy, fast-moving vehicles that have no human driver.

The stakes for the autonomous trucking industry, which is still in its infancy, couldn’t be any higher. One crash, even if the company is not at fault, could tarnish the public’s image of the technology. 

Waymo's trucking origins

Waymo started testing its driverless technology with semi trucks in 2017, beginning in California and Arizona. At the time, it was in the middle of an epic legal battle with Uber over technology allegedly taken from Waymo by engineer Anthony Levandowski, and subsequently purchased by Uber as part of self-driving truck startup Otto.

Waymo’s self-driving trucks, which are part of a delivery and logistics division the company calls Waymo Via, rely on similar technologies to its robotaxis: a suite of sensors, including cameras, radars and lidars, and powerful on-board computers. All have qualified truck drivers -- known as autonomous specialists -- in the driver’s seat.  

In 2018, Waymo began hauling freight in Georgia, and it branded its delivery business Waymo Via in 2020. It then expanded into New Mexico and Texas, and inked deals with logistics companies like J.B. Hunt, UPS and C.H. Robinson. Earlier this month, it committed to a long-term strategic partnership with Uber and announced a pilot delivery program with home goods e-tailer Wayfair.

That pilot is due to start in July on the same stretch of I-45 highway where the May crash occurred. 

Inside the crash

Using reports from local police and the Department of Transportation, and data supplied by Waymo to NHTSA, TechCrunch has attempted to reconstruct the worst self-driving truck crash on U.S. roads to date.

According to Waymo, the Peterbilt 579 truck was not carrying freight for any customers or partners; it was conducting “standard” testing with a weighted load.

Behind the wheel was a 40-year-old autonomous specialist with a decade of truck driving experience; there was also a software operator on board. Like many workers in Waymo vehicles, both were actually employed by Transdev, a multinational transit and mobility company.

Although the ultimate aim of automated trucks is to eliminate, or at least greatly reduce, staffing costs, self-driving truck startups today operate with a safety driver and an engineer or technician on board.

Waymo reported that its truck was driving in autonomous mode at 62 miles per hour, slightly below the speed limit, when the other truck entered its lane and forced it off the road. 

waymo-truck-crash
waymo-truck-crash

A Waymo Via self-driving truck was hit by another semi truck in May 2022. Image Credits: Ennis Police Department

Waymo told TechCrunch that the safety operator did not take control of the truck from its autonomous system. 

“The technology was not a factor, as this collision was caused by a human driver of another vehicle when they crossed the lane line and collided with the cab of Waymo’s vehicle and continued driving,” spokesperson Katherine Barna wrote in an email.

Ennis PD photos, obtained under public records laws, show the Waymo truck and trailer by the side of the highway. They appear to have been prevented from sliding onto a parallel suburban road by a crash barrier. An Ennis police officer noted the truck itself sustained only minor damage: one picture shows damage to the truck’s lidar laser-ranging sensor.

waymo-truck-crash-lidar
waymo-truck-crash-lidar

Photo of Waymo Via's lidar sensor, which was damaged in a crash in Texas. Image Credits: Ennis Police Department

The driver, however, was taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified, moderate injuries. The attending officer classified the incident as a hit and run. Waymo told TechCrunch that it understands the driver is doing well, following their injury. The driver did not respond to a request from TechCrunch for comment.

Because the system was active during at least some of the 30 seconds preceding the collision, Waymo was required to report it to NHTSA, to comply with the agency’s Standing General Order on Crash Reporting for automated vehicles.

Gaps in the system

There are no checkboxes on a Texas Department of Transportation crash report to record whether the vehicles involved are operating with full or partial automation, and that information was not recorded in the narrative section of the Waymo crash report.

Ennis PD Detective Paul Asby, who later investigated the incident, told TechCrunch that he did not know the truck was operating autonomously at the time of the collision.

At the hospital, the Waymo driver told police the hit-and-run vehicle belonged to Helwig Trucking, a local carrier with about 15 trucks. (Waymo also confirmed that the truck’s cameras captured enough details to identify the other vehicle.) Helwig did not respond to a request for comment.

The driver left her phone number with the police and was released from the hospital, and the Waymo truck was towed away. Detective Asby was assigned to the case, and quickly established that the crash was the fault of the Helwig driver. He contacted the company to get its side of the story, and its insurance details. But when it came to Waymo, Asby met a wall of silence.

“I was going to speak to the driver because she was taken to the hospital but I've tried to contact her cell phone and it says it's not a valid number,” he said. “The same thing for the passenger who was in there with her.”

Subsequent calls to Waymo itself went unanswered. “They never did return my calls. I inactivated the case, but the insurance information is in there if they want it,” he says. “Maybe they’re so rich they don’t care.” 

Waymo told TechCrunch that it is not aware of any attempt by Ennis PD to contact it for information, and that it did not have any need to contact the department itself. 

How it’s going

The Ennis crash is not the only one to have involved a Waymo semi truck. In February, a similar Waymo Peterbilt 579 traveling southbound on Interstate 10 near Sacaton, Arizona, was struck by a box truck traveling in the adjacent lane, and which had just also hit a motor coach. The Waymo vehicle was traveling 50 mph in a 75 mph limit zone. TechCrunch was not immediately able to source a police report detailing the crash; there were no reported injuries.

If Waymo had not been required to report the crashes to NHTSA, there is a chance they might never have come to light. The official crash reports gathered by Texas, which has welcomed multiple self-driving truck operations to its highways, appear insufficient to fully record incidents involving driverless vehicles. Local law enforcement has historically been similarly ill-equipped to deal with driving systems instead of driving humans. 

Waymo is trying to close those gaps, says Barna. “Waymo has built the Waymo Driver to interact with First Responders; and has worked closely with public safety officials to ensure the safe introduction of our technology in every market that we operate in,” she told TechCrunch.  “We have a team with decades of law enforcement experience that has provided training to hundreds of officers and firefighters in California, Arizona and Texas detailing best practices for safe interactions with Waymo vehicles.”

“We’ve got a mountain of work to do integrating these things into society,” said Steve Viscelli, a sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania who studies trucking, and acts as an advisor to Aurora’s self-driving truck effort. “We need to talk a lot more about what they mean for supply chains, for workers and for the highway. There are a lot of people who are going to do stupid and aggressive stuff around them because they don't like self-driving vehicles.”

Waymo has told the U.S. Department of Transportation that it has 47 trucks, which have driven more than 1.6 million miles. It would not disclose to TechCrunch how many of those miles were driven under some level of automated control.

Automated trucking companies have “got the basic driving stuff down,” says Viscelli. “It's what happens with the family on vacation and the tire’s off, or when there's construction that changes the shape of the road, or debris on the highway. It's when you have confidence in those issues that's going to determine when they’re on the road. But I would not be surprised to see trucks without drivers on lanes next year.”

Recommended Stories

  • New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

    New York officials denied required air permit renewals Thursday to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state's climate goals. The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists. It also comes at a time when cryptocurrency prices have plunged, wiping out fortunes, fueling skepticism and sparking calls for tighter scrutiny.

  • Citizens seek ballot issue to overturn city's approval of 'Project Gumbo'

    A group of residents have begun the process to put a referendum issue on the ballot in order to overturn City Council's approval of 'Project Gumbo."

  • Brazil posts trade surplus of $8.8 billion in June

    According to the Economy Ministry, exports grew 15.6% from June last year, to $32.7 billion, while imports jumped 33.7% to $23.9 billion. But Brazilian imports have increased faster, which has prompted the ministry to revise its projections for the year. The number represents a major cut from the $111.6 billion 2022 surplus estimate made in April.

  • Suspect in custody after Chicago police officer shot on Near West Side

    A person was taken into custody Friday morning after a Chicago police officer was shot multiple times on the city’s Near West Side.

  • Chinese AI Champion SenseTime’s Stock Tanks as Investor Lockup Ends

    SenseTime Group Inc. shares fell by nearly half, erasing nearly $12 billion in market value, as some investors in the Chinese artificial-intelligence company rushed for the door after a six-month lockup period ended. To do that, it had leaned on a few major investors who had promised not to sell for six months—a commitment that ended Wednesday, along with lockups for some other early investors. SenseTime stock tumbled 47% on Thursday to 3.13 Hong Kong dollars a share, slashing its market capitalization to the equivalent of about $13.4 billion, according to FactSet.

  • 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

    If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.

  • ‘Fish of a lifetime.’ 15-year-old reels in rare catch in Tennessee, captain says

    “A catfish unlike any I’ve ever seen before,” the boat captain said.

  • Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

    <strong>Exclusive</strong>: Conor Burns had a ‘sixth sense’ about the couple’s relationship after finding them ‘having a glass of wine’ in Boris Johnson’s office

  • Climate concerns grow as US helps Europe replace Russian gas

    Amos Hochstein, President Joe Biden’s point man for global energy problems, says he knows that transitioning away from the climate-wrecking pollution of fossil fuels is the only way to go. Appearing before a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee this month on U.S. help in Europe’s Russian-fueled energy problems, Hochstein spoke enthusiastically of prospects for a new floating natural gas terminal in Albania, new gas connections elsewhere in the Balkans, bumping up the flow of gas from Central Asia and getting gas out of Spain to the rest of Europe.

  • Justin Pugh says to look out for RB Eno Benjamin this year

    Benjamin has caught the eyes of not only his head coach but also teammates this offseason.

  • 23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know

    Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...

  • Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Through 2023

    Logan Paul, the YouTube creator and digital influencer who’s built a career as a pro fighter, has signed a contract to be a WWE Superstar. Now that Paul is officially under contract with WWE, sources familiar with the pact said, he will stay with the wrestling entertainment company for the near future and will perform […]

  • How Democrats can move forward on climate change after SCOTUS blow

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the Supreme Court's ruling on the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gases at power plants and the political path forward for climate change legislation.

  • Seven police officers won’t be recertified on Friday

    Out of more than 8,500 law enforcement officers who must meet the state’s new policing standards by Friday, at least seven will not be approved for recertification by the new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and could be barred from the profession in Massachusetts.

  • Supreme Court Allows Louisiana To Cut Black Voting Power in Half

    As Blavity previously reported, the Supreme Court has been handing down a slate of conservative rulings on several political and social issues.

  • Indian rupee hits record low, breaches 79-mark on dollar strength

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee plunged on Friday to mark the fourth straight session of record lows, breaking below the 79-per-dollar mark, weighed down by broad strength in the greenback and as investors retreated from the domestic share markets. The U.S. dollar remained strong against major peers due to the prospects of aggressive U.S. interest rates and fears of a widespread recession. "The rupee-dollar exchange rate will remain volatile with a depreciation bias in near term due to a widening trade deficit, foreign portfolio investment outflows and strengthening of the U.S. dollar index," economists at rating agency CRISIL wrote in a note on Friday.

  • RV industry feeling 'relatively quick impact' of high gas prices: Analyst

    RV industry stocks slumped this week as macroeconomic outlook turns pessimistic for the next 12-16 months. Vehicle shipments are forecasted to fall 8.4% compared to 2021. Bret Jordan, managing director at Jefferies, joined Yahoo Finance Live to share his analysis.

  • Tenant swings hatchet at 77-year-old landlord, shoots him in the face, Florida cops say

    After he was shot, the victim ran back to his home, where his wife was cooking dinner, officials said.

  • 'So Stressed Out': Gas Prices Force Many to Rethink Driving, and Spending

    KATY, Texas — Most Americans would gladly pay the $4.29 for a gallon of regular gas Buc-ee’s was charging this week on Interstate 10 between Houston and San Antonio, more than 50 cents below the national average. But with prices more than $1.50 a gallon higher than they were a year ago, even Texans are complaining, and changing their buying habits to make do. “It makes me so stressed out just thinking about buying gas,” Nancy Oncken, a retired kindergarten teacher, said as she filled up her stat

  • Facebook Asks Judge to 'Crack the Whip' in Attempt to Silence a Black Whistleblower

    A Facebook lawyer called on a judge to "crack the whip" against whistleblower Daniel Motaung