Behold, the Chizza: A new pizza-inspired fried chicken menu item is debuting at KFC

It's not a pizza, but KFC is introducing a new pizza-inspired item to its menus nationwide starting next week.

The company announced Wednesday it is introducing the Chizza, pronounced "cheet-za," to KFC menus in the United States starting Monday, Feb. 26, for a limited time.

The item features two white meat fried chicken filets topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni.

According to KFC, the Chizza first debuted on KFC menus in the Philippines in 2015 and has since made its way to KFC restaurants in Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico, among other countries. This will mark the first time the item has been available in the U.S., KFC said.

Customers can order the Chizza on its own or with a combo meal, which includes KFC's Secret Recipe fries and a medium drink. Customers can also order a half Chizza, which is one fried chicken filet with the same toppings rather than two.

KFC also bringing back Blackberry Lemonade

KFC also announced its Blackberry Lemonade is returning to menus nationwide after its launch last summer.

According to the company, the drink is "perfect to refresh the taste buds while enjoying the Chizza combo meal."

Other recent menu items introduced at KFC

Last month, KFC announced it was introducing Smash'd Potato Bowls at restaurants nationwide. The bowl contains mashed potatoes topped with fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and a three-cheese blend, according to a news release from KFC.

The bowl starts at $3.49 and customers will have the option to add five KFC hand-breaded chicken nuggets to the bowl for $2 more, the company said.

The Smash'd Potato Bowls rolled out nationally after a successful test run in Pittsburgh in 2023, KFC said. The potato bowls join Famous Bowls, which debuted in 2006, and Mac & Cheese Bowls, which were introduced in 2019, on the KFC menu.

The fried chicken restaurant chain also last month announced the $20 Taste of KFC meal would be available at restaurants nationwide. The combo comes with six pieces of KFC's Original Recipe chicken on the bone, as well as four sides including mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, mac & cheese and four biscuits, all for just $20, according to the company.

