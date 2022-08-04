U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.25
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,755.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,242.75
    -28.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.05
    +0.39 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.04
    +0.15 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1600
    +0.3290 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,989.81
    -43.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.15
    +3.42 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.07
    -5.61 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Beiersdorf posts 10.5% organic sales growth in H1, affirms outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Nivea tins are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BEI.DE

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nivea owner Beiersdorf posted 10.5% organic sales growth in the first half of the year, it said on Thursday, affirming its guidance for the full year.

First-half sales grew to 4.48 billion euros ($4.55 billion)from 3.87 billion in the year-earlier period, with an adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) of 710 million euros, up from 595 million a year earlier.

The group said in June that it expects its 2022 revenue to reach the upper end of its forecast for a medium single-digit percentage increase. It also announced new mid-term goals including above-market growth as it has benefited from strong sunscreen and face care demand.

($1 = 0.9836 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Rachel More)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-As inflation bites, Japan's PM finds unlikely ally in labour unions

    As Japan faces its first major battle with inflation in decades, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is extending a rare olive branch to labour unions, who he sees as crucial to his wider push to boost household wealth. Wage stagnation has blighted Japan's workers for years as the country was mired in a deflationary mindset that stopped firms raising salaries, and as weakened unions shied away from demanding more pay. As part of his "new capitalism" platform to widen wealth distribution, Kishida has urged firms to boost pay and give households spending power to tolerate higher prices.

  • Credit Agricole’s Investment Bank Drives Earnings Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA’s corporate and investment bank helped the group soar above expectations in the second quarter after traders made double-digit gains during heightened volatility.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe Paris-based bank said revenue at its CIB unit rose by more than a quarter to almost 2 billion euros

  • Italy’s Great Divide Tests Europe’s Ambitious Recovery Efforts

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- To grasp the European Union’s ­challenge in reinvigorating economic growth through its biggest-ever package of spending, consider two flagship projects at either end of Italy, the country receiving the most money.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanUp north, some 180 people are already working eight-hour shifts,

  • Bayer's agriculture unit, consumer health drive outlook hike

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer on Thursday lifted its 2022 earnings guidance on strong demand from farmers for its seeds and crop chemicals and higher sales of consumer health products. Bayer is now targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, of about 13 billion euros ($13.21 billion), based on June 30 foreign exchange rates, where it had previously predicted about 12 billion euros, it said in a statement. Bayer, which has been hit by litigation costs over claims that a weedkiller it acquired under its Monsanto takeover causes cancer, said that second-quarter adjusted EBITDA jumped 30% to 3.35 billion euros, above an average analyst estimate of 3.28 billion euros posted on the company's website.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Marathon Oil (MRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.32% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Senate Democrats just proposed $21 billion in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could stand to gain

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Merck & Co. (MRK)

    Sound Shore Fund, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) declined 13.45% and 13.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value) which declined 12.21%. […]

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.