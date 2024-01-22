BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at BeiGene, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BGNE) future prospects. BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$2.0b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$959m, the US$17b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is BeiGene's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 26 of the American Biotechs analysts is that BeiGene is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$344m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 53% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving BeiGene's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

