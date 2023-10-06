BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE investor three-year losses grow to 43% as the stock sheds US$1.4b this past week

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 43% in three years, versus a market return of about 21%. Even worse, it's down 17% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since BeiGene has shed US$1.4b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because BeiGene made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, BeiGene saw its revenue grow by 48% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 13% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

BeiGene is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling BeiGene stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

It's good to see that BeiGene has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BeiGene better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for BeiGene that you should be aware of.

