Beijing city to subsidise domestic AI chips, targets self-reliance by 2027

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows words "Artificial Intelligence AI\·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
1
In this article:

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing city authorities have announced subsidies for firms that purchase domestically produced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as China seeks to develop its semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

The sizes of subsidies were not specified in a document outlining the initiative by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology dated April 24.

"Companies that purchase domestically controlled GPU chips for intelligent computing services will receive support based on a certain percentage of their investment," the document showed, referring to chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs).

Under the initiative, the city targets 100% self-reliance in smart computing infrastructure hardware and software by 2027.

Achieving self-sufficiency in AI chips, which are essential for training AI models, has become an urgent task for China as the U.S. tightens restrictions on exporting advanced computing products to the country citing national security concerns.

Restrictions announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce late last year prevented exports to China of advanced chips such as the A800, H800 and H100 from market leader Nvidia.

China is cultivating its own AI chip industry in which the Ascend 910 chips of Huawei Technologies are widely seen as a potential alternative to products from U.S. rival Nvidia.

Government-related entities, known as "intelligent computing centres", have been the major buyers of domestic AI chips.

(Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei’s New Phone Sports Latest Version of Made-in-China Chip

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest smartphones carry a version of the advanced made-in-China processor it revealed last year, independent analysis revealed, underscoring the Chinese company’s ability to sustain production of the controversial chip.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges

  • Asia stocks, yen tentative with eyes on BOJ decision

    Asian shares rose cautiously on Friday as markets sobered up to the idea that U.S. rate cuts were most likely some time away, while the yen and Japanese government bonds struggled ahead of a closely watched policy decision by the Bank of Japan. Nasdaq futures advanced more than 1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%. The highlight of the Asia day was on the BOJ's rate decision at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting, as well as Governor Kazuo Ueda's news conference thereafter.

  • Real Estate Stocks Sink on Rate Outlook, Disappointing Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Real estate brokerage stocks tumbled Thursday on waning expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, and as a disappointing earnings release raised concern about the sector’s outlook.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapAlphabet

  • Selling weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York is now illegal

    It’s now illegal to sell weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York, under a first-in-the-nation law that went into effect this week. Experts say loose federal regulation of dietary supplements has resulted in these products sometimes including unapproved ingredients, like steroids and heavy metals, putting kids at risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration oversees the market, but it doesn’t test products before they’re sold.

  • Spotify says Apple has rejected its app update with price information for EU users

    Apple has rejected Spotify's new version of its iOS app with in-app pricing information for users in the European Union, the audio streaming firm said on Thursday. The Swedish company submitted a new version of its app to Apple with basic pricing and website information, which is a minimum requirement under the European Commission's ruling in its music streaming case, it said in a post on X on Wednesday. Spotify said Apple rejected its update in a response directly sent to the company.

  • DR Congo presses Apple over minerals supply chain, lawyers say

    KINSHASA (Reuters) -Democratic Republic of Congo is pushing Apple Inc for more information about its supply chain over concerns it may be tainted with conflict minerals sourced from the country, international lawyers engaged by Congo said on Thursday. Congo, particularly its eastern region, has been plagued by violence since the 1990s, killing millions as struggles over national identity, ethnicity, and resources saw neighbouring countries invade and a myriad of armed groups spring up. Conflict has arisen over the control of illicit trade in tin and gold as well as in coltan and tantalum - widely used in cell phones and computers - all mined in Congo before being smuggled out through neighbouring Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi.

  • Federal suit alleges AI system injured Union Pacific employee

    Wyoming locomotive engineer Andrew Kirol claims in a lawsuit that he was injured when an AI system used by Union Pacific gave incorrect information to locomotives on the train on which he was working. The post Federal suit alleges AI system injured Union Pacific employee appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • K-Pop Agency Hybe’s Internal Strife Wipes Out $873 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co.’s shares tumbled Friday as internal strife between the K-pop giant and ADOR, the Hybe-owned label behind popular girl group NewJeans, deepened. Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapAlphabet Beats Revenue Estimates as AI Fuels C

  • Why Hasbro Stock Popped This Week

    Hasbro's cost-cutting plans are paying off.

  • Treasury Yields Reach 5-Month High, Lift Mortgage Rates; Expert Warns 'Federal Debt Blob Is Out Of Control'

    As Treasury yields continue their upward trajectory, reaching levels not seen since November 2023, the impact on the U.S. mortgage market and potentially for the broader economy is becoming increasingly pressing. On Wednesday, the yield on the 30-year Treasury note climbed 5 basis points, reaching 4.78% by mid-morning in New York, on track to close at its highest level since Nov. 6, 2023. Yields on the 10-year benchmark bond also creeped higher to 4.65%, broadly matching the 4.66% hit earlier th