U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,147.15
    +34.66 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Beijing E-Town pulls out all the stops to attract top businesses

·3 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, has been ramping up efforts to foster strategically important industrial clusters that represent the latest in the science and technology world. The goal is to build itself into a hub of high-tech industries with international influence.

Beijing E-Town steps up efforts to turn itself into a smart city
Beijing E-Town steps up efforts to turn itself into a smart city

Beijing E-Town saw its gross industrial output value reach close to 600 billion yuan ($86 billion) in 2021, ranking first in the city.

High-tech industries, represented by new-generation information technology, high-end automobiles and intelligent manufacturing, contributed more than 90 percent of the gross industrial output value.

At the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, an 8K ultrahigh-definition ground display system, the largest of its kind in the world, demonstrated the abilities of Chinese technology to viewers across the globe.

"The core technologies of the world's largest display are in our hands," said a representative of BOE Technology Group, China's leading liquid crystal display panel maker based in Beijing E-Town.

In 2021, BOE's LCD shipments for five major application scenarios, which were smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors and televisions, all ranked first in the world.

"In the last 10 years, Beijing E-Town focused on critical strategic needs, accelerated research into key technologies and achieved major breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies and industries of strategic importance," said a Beijing E-Town official.

Beijing E-Town had been a cradle of innovative products and technologies for the past 10 years. As of the end of 2021, high-tech companies in Beijing E-Town delivered 96.7 percent of the area's total industrial output value.

In 2021, the number of national-level "little giants" based in Beijing E-Town ranked first among more than 200 national economic development zones in the country. To be called a "little giant", a Chinese company must see a minimum 5 percent year-on-year average growth rate of its main business income or net profit in the past two years.

Beijing E-Town is turning into a magnet for high-end resources from across the globe, with local industries moving toward the higher end of the global value chain.

Four new production lines of German pharmaceutical company Bayer in Beijing E-Town are under construction. When put into operation, the fully automatic high-speed production lines, coupled with fully automatic logistics systems, are set to increase production capacity by 40 percent and help build a world-class manufacturing factory.

During the past decade, an increasing number of multinationals have chosen to set up their latest and most advanced production lines in Beijing E-Town. To date, Beijing E-Town was home to some 140 projects backed by more than 90 Fortune Global 500 companies.

Beijing E-Town is the first in the city to carry out the administrative reform that involves the entire administrative management chain ranging from approval to supervision and enforcement. The move has realized "one seal for examination and approval, and one team for law enforcement" and enabled further improvement in administration efficiency.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beijing-e-town-pulls-out-all-the-stops-to-attract-top-businesses-301656507.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Recommended Stories

  • Snap Inc. co-founders see their net worths drop over year: report

    Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy have seen their respective net worths drop precipitously in a year, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Let's Pin Down What's Next for Pinterest Ahead of Earnings

    Pinterest will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27, after market close. Bottom-line strategy: It looks like bullish traders are shying away from PINS ahead of earnings.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • Why Schlumberger Led Energy Stocks Higher Today

    Oil prices are on the rise again, but more than that, consumption of oil remains robust regardless of its price.

  • Exxon shares surge to record high on strong earnings outlook

    Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling down on oil during the pandemic, when energy prices fell to a two-decade low and European oil majors slashed spending and moved further to renewable projects. The rally comes as vindication for Chief Executive Darren Woods, who as oil prices fell in 2020 decided to "lean in" to oil investments.

  • Vale CEO says iron ore miner will spin-off copper, nickel unit

    The chief executive of Vale SA said on Friday the Brazilian iron ore miner is reconsidering a near-term spin-off of its base metals business and an eventual public listing. But rather than selling all or part of it, the company is now looking to separate and ring-fence the copper and nickel unit from the iron ore business as the two have different growth prospects, Eduardo Bartolomeo said at the FT Mining Summit. The idea is to eventually grow the base metals unit as big as Vale today, which has a market capitalisation of $66 billion, and take it to the public market, Bartolomeo said, without giving details on timing.

  • Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

  • L3Harris Technologies Breaks a Downtrend Triggering Buy Signals

    Global aerospace and defense technology firm L3Harris Technologies LHX is on the move to the upside. The charts of LHX are looking promising again so let check. In this daily bar chart of LHX, below, we can see that prices have broken a downtrend (not drawn) from early March.

  • GM unveils 2024 GMC Sierra EV pickup truck

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses features of GM's 2024 all-electric Sierra pickup truck as well as his conversation with GMC Sierra EV Chief Engineer Nichole Kraatz.

  • Oil ends higher; natural gas prices post a weekly loss of more than 20%

    Oil futures end higher on Friday, while natural-gas prices post a hefty weekly loss of more than 20%

  • Tankers Line Up Off Europe’s Coast Waiting for Gas Prices to Rise Again

    Dozens of ships laden with natural gas are floating off the coast of Europe, many of them waiting for berths to unload as the continent races to top up storage ahead of a winter without Russian gas.

  • Rio Tinto Seeks Pitches From Bankers for Lithium Deals in Battery Metal Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group is asking for pitches from some of the biggest investment banks for lithium companies and projects it could buy as the mining giant looks to expand into the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteApple’s In

  • Big Oil’s Surprisingly Bright Future. The Case for BP and Exxon.

    Instead of being trampled by the transition to green energy, oil-and-gas giants are now positioned to profit from it.

  • Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output

    U.S. shale oil executive Matt Gallagher this week took a poll on Twitter to gauge sentiment toward President Joe Biden's offer to stock the U.S. emergency oil reserve at prices around $72 a barrel, to give producers an incentive to drill more. The result: nearly 80% of respondents said they did not expect oil futures next year will fall to a level that would trigger any U.S. purchases - negating any boost from what analysts called the "U.S. put," or using proposed Strategic Petroleum Reserve buys to set a minimum price for new oil production.

  • GM officially reveals its $107,000 electrified 2024 GMC Sierra Denali

    GM took to social media on Thursday to unveil its third electrified offering a burly-looking Sierra Denali EV that does not disappoint.

  • The Kroger-Albertsons merger raises one big question: Why now?

    In one of the biggest deals in the history of the US grocery industry, Kroger last week said that it plans to buy rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion.

  • Oil prices post a weekly gain, but natural-gas futures fall more than 20% for the week

    Oil futures climbed on Friday to post a gain for the week, but natural-gas futures fell sharply for the session to end the week more than 20% lower. "The Biden administration introduced an 'SPR put' to the oil market this week when they announced purchasing crude to replenish reserves when prices dip towards $70 a barrel," Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research, told MarketWatch. "Very tight physical market conditions are also supportive of futures prices right now." Natural-gas futur

  • Verizon CEO: Consumers are ‘moving as normal’ amid mixed markets

    Verizon Wireless CEO Hans Vestberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter earnings, cash generation, the uncertain macroeconomic environment, and guidance for the rest of the year.

  • Schlumberger Earnings Top Views Amid Energy Market Volatility

    Schlumberger earnings beat estimates Friday as the oilfield service firm reported momentum was building in the industry. SLB shares edged higher Friday.

  • Starbucks Is Starting to Cool Off

    Starbucks is hardly percolating as corporate leaders deal with an increased labor movement in its ranks. Let's check the temperature of the charts and indicators of the Seattle-based coffee giant. In the daily bar chart of SBUX, below, we can see a weakening picture.