Beijing signals importance of neighbours amid 'growing weariness' from the West

The outcomes of China trips by two Southeast Asian leaders signal the region's growing importance to Beijing and that it could be willing to "smooth over potential rough spots" amid tensions with the West, observers say.

Last week Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim both travelled to China, where they separately met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials.

Singapore - which counts China as its largest trading partner - signed a list of agreements, including on science and technology and the arts, and bilateral ties were upgraded to an "all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership".

China and Malaysia, meanwhile, pledged to deepen trade relations and economic cooperation under Xi's flagship Belt and Road Initiative and to explore new areas in which to work together, such as next-generation cars.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (left) with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 31. Bilateral ties between the two nations have been upgraded. Photo: AP alt=Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (left) with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 31. Bilateral ties between the two nations have been upgraded. Photo: AP>

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Monday said the visits "opened a new chapter" in China's ties with the two countries.

She said Xi and Anwar's announcement on building a "China-Malaysia community with a shared future" was the "right step at the right time" and the "most important political outcome" of the visit.

Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said the visits were significant as they demonstrated China's continued efforts to reach out in the region.

He said that while the substantive results appeared incremental and were focused on economic cooperation, the meetings between the two leaders and Xi showed some "positivity in relations".

Thomas Daniel, a senior fellow at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia, echoed that view.

"As an immediate neighbour to Southeast Asia, China will naturally prioritise its bilateral and multilateral relationships, especially in the face of growing weariness from the West," he said.

"This might convince Beijing to smooth over potential rough spots with the region to ensure that Southeast Asia remains receptive to its initiatives."

Anwar told local media after the trip that Kuala Lumpur was prepared to negotiate with Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. China claims sovereignty over almost all of the resource-rich waterway.

Asked about the negotiations on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao said only that China was "committed to handling disputes in an appropriate manner through communication and consultation".

Zha Daojiong, a professor at Peking University's School of International Studies, said the visits were also an "important show of support" from Southeast Asia for China's efforts to resume high-level diplomatic contact after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel - describing Anwar as a "man on a mission" for his first official visit to China since he took office - noted that the Malaysian leader's objectives were "largely met".

Anwar secured significant investment commitments and gave a rare glimpse into his foreign policy thinking, stressing the need for good relations not just with China but also with the United States and other world powers.

"This is quintessential Malaysian hedging but also a statement of fact," Daniel said.

"Malaysia has benefited from good relationships with both major powers and is interested in doing all it can in partnering with other like-minded countries to mitigate the adverse effects of increasingly zero-sum calculations in both Beijing and Washington."

Chong similarly suggested that China would likely place greater importance on its neighbours as competition with the US intensified.

"If regional actors are lucky, they could be wooed by both sides and see some gain in the short term," he said. "But as the contest becomes more intense, pressure from both Washington and Beijing will likely grow."

The deepening rivalry between the two world powers and its spillover effects were a key concern aired by the Southeast Asian leaders at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan last week.

In his address, Singapore's Lee said he hoped China and the US would "succeed in stabilising their relationship and establishing mutual trust and respect, to cooperate in areas where their interests are aligned".

"Big powers have a heavy responsibility to maintain stable and workable relations with one another because any clash between them will have grievous consequences for themselves and the world," he said.

Like Beijing, Washington has sought to foster closer ties with Southeast Asian countries in recent months, including the Philippines, with which it expanded a defence pact that gives American troops access to additional bases.

Manila on Monday announced the locations of those bases - including one near the South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan - prompting Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao to say the move would "only lead to more tensions and less peace and stability in the region".

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said an expanded defence pact between the Philippines and the US would lead to more tensions in the region. Photo: Kyodo alt=Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said an expanded defence pact between the Philippines and the US would lead to more tensions in the region. Photo: Kyodo>

Chong said countries could face pressure even as they try to strike a balance between the two world powers since "not choosing sides could be seen as helping the other side or as duplicity".

"Southeast Asian states may find efforts to encourage Washington and Beijing to get along fall increasingly on deaf ears," he said.

"[Countries] may find themselves better off by paying more attention to considering ways to buffer themselves against rising friction than hoping for a resolution to US-China differences any time soon."

But for Singapore and Malaysia at least there is a "high degree of independence from the sort of 'with or against me' expectations from either Beijing or Washington", according to Zha from Peking University.

"It would be too simplistic to envision either China or the US as the diplomatic locomotive of separate trains - and, on a collision course - with countries in the rest of Asia on them," he said.

