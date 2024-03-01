What’s being built there? New condos, high-end restaurant coming to Pompano Beach

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.

The location? Salato means “briny,” or “salty,” in Italian. The name is a nod to Salato’s location at 305 Briny Ave. in Pompano Beach, which is north of Atlantic Boulevard, and close to the water. The multimillion-dollar project will rise nine stories to accommodate condos across 1.33 acres, and a high-end restaurant also is expected.

Developers interested in building new projects, such as Salato, have to turn to redevelop because barren land is long gone: They are “knocking down previous structures and building a new structure,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin. “A lot of other places are redeveloped. Pompano Beach still has opportunities.”

Salato’s developer, John Farina, president and CEO of New Jersey-based U.S. Development, said South Florida is still the place to be.

“I think South Florida offers everything northwesters want: In addition to the tax incentives, beach lifestyle, great restaurants, great quality of life,” he said. “It’s hard for developers to find land to do this, Pompano has been a great place to really see development come alive. It’s one of the best beaches in south Florida.”

What’s planned? Salato will be a 40-condo project, “very boutique and intimate.”

The units will each have 14-foot deep terraces facing the ocean “where you can fully entertain your guests,” Farina said. “On a balcony you can have two seats and a coffee table. Here you could fit a vast array of dining furniture, loungers, the full outdoor living experience. You can’t do that in a high-rise building.

The top floor will be six penthouse units with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Among the amenities: a wellness lounge with daily coffee and tea service and a mail room with storage for large deliveries and refrigerated storage for food delivery services. The first floor will have a gym and a beach showering area. The second floor will have access to the outdoor pool, a spa, his and her saunas, covered area with bar, and residence lounge with catering kitchen.

There will be 24/7 concierge who can arrange for beach setup with chairs, umbrellas, loungers, towels and cold drinks in a snap.

“You don’t have to bring your own beach chairs and lug them over,” Farina said. “We’re going to provide that for our building.”

The project is located between State Road A1A and Briny: “Probably the best location in Pompano Beach,” Farina said. “A few blocks from the pier and (access to) all of the restaurants and shopping. A truly walkable location. Some other projects you have to drive to wherever you want to go.”

What will the homes cost? The condos will range in size from 2,106 square feet to 3,354 square feet. The price, according to its sales site, starts at $2,720,000 up to $4,390,000 for the penthouses.

All 40 homes have three bedrooms and are 3.5 bath. There are four models to choose from and they all face the oceanfront.

Farina doesn’t anticipate problems moving homes at that price. The buyers will be “people who live in west Broward, their kids are moving off to college and ready to relocate and come live by the beach,” he said. But it will also attract those who live in the “northeast where people are coming to Florida to take advantage of the tax incentives and people are looking to enjoy a different lifestyle.”

It’s U.S. Development’s first project in Broward, although the same developer built “1625 Ocean” in Delray Beach in 2023. Fourteen condos on the sand fetch between $5 million and $9 million.

He expects similar success with Salato.

“It really lends (itself) to a very private living experience where it feels more like a single family home and less like a dense high rise building,” Farina said.

What’s being replaced? The land once had a motel from 1994-2010, then another brand of motel in 2011, and that was replaced in 2015 with two apartment buildings and a duplex, city officials said. The vacant apartments on the property will be demolished, Farina said.

When will construction be finished? Demolition will begin in June, and construction will begin immediately. It is expected to open in January 2026. Preconstruction sales have started.

Will there be commercial? There will be 2,700 square feet of retail space fronting State Road A1A on the corner of the building. Farina said it’s expected to be a “high-end restaurant” that will be open to the public and also be an amenity for building residents that would be the service provider for poolside drinks and food.

