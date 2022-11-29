U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.25
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,884.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,666.75
    +50.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.90
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +1.72 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.60
    +15.30 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.33 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.07
    +1.57 (+7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3320
    -0.5690 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,469.71
    +278.12 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.11
    +8.82 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.60
    +58.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

being Me Foundation Launches Cutting-Edge Ontological Service Enhancing Well-Being for LGBTQIA+ Young Adults

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Lin & Esther Weinberg announce the launch of The being Me Foundation, its series of Ontological-based coaching services designed to directly address the ongoing mental health crises among LGBTQIA+ young adults in the United States. being Me is partnering with coaches trained in ontological distinctions, along with LGBTQIA+ housing and mental health service providers, to give young LGBTQIA+ adults, ages 18 to 25, the tools they need to break destructive mindsets and flourish as adults.

being Me Foundation | being Me Foundation Launches Cutting-Edge Ontological Service Enhancing Well-Being for LGBTQIA+ Young Adults
being Me Foundation | being Me Foundation Launches Cutting-Edge Ontological Service Enhancing Well-Being for LGBTQIA+ Young Adults

According to the Trevor Foundation, 1.8 million LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults, ages 13-24, seriously considered suicide within the last year. 53% of the same age group report symptoms of depression, and 69% report feeling anxiety. 80% said they wanted mental health care, but 60% of those respondents were unable source such care.

Conversely, LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults who feel safe and accepted in their communities and families had significantly lower rates of anxiety, depression and suicide. being Me intends to provide a safe community for LGBTQIA+ young adults seeking help for mental health struggles.

"Our foundation is meant to empower young adults so they can breakthrough their obstacles and forge healthier mental and behavioral patterns that will serve them for a lifetime," said Lin Weinberg, co-founder and CEO of being Me. "These young adults will turn into the next generation's leaders and mentors, and we believe they will make an impact on this crisis, and even potentially end it."

The organization offers a range of custom-designed programs for LGBTQIA+ young adults, including intensive retreats, weekly sessions, six-month programs, yearly programs and one-on-one counseling.

being Me is seeking partners who either work with LGBTQIA+ youth or who are concerned about this ongoing mental health crisis and want to contribute to solutions. The organization is also currently hiring International Coaching Federation (ICF) credentialed Ontological Coaches to help facilitate our coaching retreats, workshops and to coach our participants.
Businesses or individuals who want to show their commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community can also sponsor programs, from making one-on-one sessions to full retreats, free for young adults seeking assistance from the program.

Anyone interested in services, partnerships or sponsorships can learn more at www.beingme.foundation.

About being Me Foundation

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the being Me Foundation creates breakthroughs using global Ontological coaching and leadership programs that redefine diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for LGBTQIA+ young adults and allies. A 501c.3 organization, the foundation's vision is to create a worldwide movement of difference makers who stand for collective human dignity and a relentless drive to create a legacy of belonging and possibility. For more information, visit www.beingme.foundation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/being-me-foundation-launches-cutting-edge-ontological-service-enhancing-well-being-for-lgbtqia-young-adults-301688852.html

SOURCE being Me Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • What to know about the Alzheimer’s drug data coming out this week

    Eisai plans to share additional data about the Alzheimer’s disease treatment it's developing with Biogen this week.

  • Spectrum's (SPPI) NDA for NSCLC Candidate Gets CRL From FDA

    Spectrum (SPPI) gets a CRL from the FDA for poziotinib as the agency requires additional data. The company de-prioritized the poziotinib program.

  • Gilead's Cancer Program Notches Another Win, But It's Arcus Stock That Surges

    Gilead and Arcus notched another win for their cancer program on Monday, pushing GILD stock briefly to a four-year high as RCUS stock gapped higher.

  • Trump Org defense rests case as judge chews out lawyers for throwing ‘anything and everything’ at jury

    NEW YORK — Trump Organization lawyers rested their case Monday as a Manhattan judge chewed them out for throwing “anything and everything” at a jury as they heard remaining evidence in the tax fraud case. The last witness on the stand for the former president’s company was Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP, who testified about handling the Trump Organization’s tax returns for over ...

  • Eisai, Biogen Plunge After Report of Second Death in Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Eisai Co shares fell the most in about 16 months following a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease it’s developing with Biogen Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe case invol

  • Gilead-Arcus Biosciences Partnered Lung Cancer Therapy Shows Continuous Positive Efficacy Measures

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) and Arcus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RCUS) announced an update from the fourth interim analysis of Phase 2 ARC-7 study in patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥50% without epidermal growth factor receptor or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (EGFR/ALK) mutations. ARC-7 is evaluating the combinations of anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab plus zimberelimab (doublet) and domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Covid Rounds The Corner Into An Endemic?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Axsome Hits The Stratosphere On Alzheimer's News As Biogen Faces A Setback

    Axsome Therapeutics said its Alzheimer's treatment met the goals of a study, sending its shares into the stratosphere, while Biogen's Alzheimer's effort had a setback.

  • Man fired for failing to be ‘fun’ at work wins compensation lawsuit

    "Mr. T" refused to comply with Cubik Partners' “fun” values that the court said involved engaging in excessive drinking and other problematic behaviors.

  • Horrifying scene at Riverside home where police say catfishing of teen led to 3 killings

    The deaths of three relatives are thought to be connected to a catfishing scheme against a teenage girl. The suspect was fatally shot, officials say.

  • Biogen Is Set to Release Data on Its New Alzheimer’s Drug. Here Are 5 Things to Watch.

    Until September, there was little reason to expect that the new treatment, called lecanemab, would work.

  • Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles

    In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down and blew a puff of fentanyl smoke his way in an act of charity, Smith sat up and slowly opened his lip to inhale the vapor as if it was the cure to his problems. The highly addictive and potentially lethal drug has become a scourge across America and is taking a toll on the growing number of people living on the streets of Los Angeles.

  • 2 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Could Climb Higher

    Rising interest rates and a looming recession that those higher rates could cause are weighing heavily on stock prices across the board. Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been on a roller coaster over the past couple of years. The stock rocketed higher in 2021 after the FDA granted a highly controversial approval to the company's Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm.

  • Shanghai authorities detain BBC journalist

    STORY: Voices can be heard chanting in Mandarin: "Release, release, release."The BBC said it had not been given a credible explanation for Lawrence's detention."The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement."He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," the spokesperson added.Shanghai is one of a number of Chinese cities that has seen protests over stringent COVID restrictions, which flared in recent days following a deadly fire in the country's far west."We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught COVID from the crowd," the BBC said.China's embassy in London has been approached for comment.

  • Could a Black female business leader be as messy as Sam Bankman-Fried and Elon Musk? The answer is obvious.

    Black women must present as "perfect" in order to get ahead.

  • World’s Top-Selling Drug Going Off Patent Means Big Bucks for Middlemen

    As AbbVie’s Humira faces copycat biologics, the biggest beneficiaries will be the middlemen negotiating and dispensing the drugs such as Cigna and CVS.

  • Here’s how much sleep you need as you age, and 5 expert tips to help you get a better night’s rest

    Older adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night just like other adults.

  • Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

    Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers on Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. “Including Favre in this lawsuit has had the intended effect — it has attracted national media attention to this case," Favre’s attorney, Eric D. Herschmann, wrote in the filing in Hinds County Circuit Court.

  • Russian Gold Billionaire to Face New Probe in France Over Luxury Villas

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, 56, and his family are set to face a fresh probe in France, with a new team of prosecutors examining how his daughter came to own several luxury villas on the Riviera, and who the ultimate beneficiary is.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes