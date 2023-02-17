Bekaert - Completion of the Share Buyback Program and Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Completion of the Share Buyback Program and Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023
Share Buyback Program fully implemented
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a program (the “Program”) to buy back own shares up to € 120 million. The Program was split into four equal tranches of up to € 30 million each.
Bekaert announces today that it completed the fourth and last tranche of the Program. During the fourth tranche, which started on 18 November 2022 and ended on 13 February 2023, the company repurchased 820 929 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 30 million. Under the full Program, the company repurchased 3 488 344 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 117.3 million.
As previously announced, the purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company and all shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be cancelled. So far, 1 449 409 treasury shares were cancelled. The balance of the repurchased shares (2 038 935 shares) will be cancelled before the end of February 2023.
Bekaert’s reference shareholder, Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert (STAK) and the parties acting in concert with the STAK, have confirmed that they will take appropriate measures so that their voting rights in Bekaert’s share capital will not exceed the level they had at the start of the Program (i.e. 36.13%) by the end of February 2023.
During the period from 9 February 2023 to 13 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 369 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 February 2023 to 13 February 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
9 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
6 345
40.24
40.48
39.80
255 323
MTF CBOE
3 952
40.21
40.44
39.78
158 910
MTF Turquoise
765
40.25
40.44
39.96
30 791
MTF Aquis
1 497
40.25
40.46
39.92
60 254
10 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
7 833
39.93
40.40
39.64
312 772
MTF CBOE
4 808
39.95
40.38
39.62
192 080
MTF Turquoise
889
39.96
40.36
39.76
35 524
MTF Aquis
1 893
39.96
40.38
39.62
75 644
13 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
7 725
39.74
39.90
39.60
306 992
MTF CBOE
2 662
39.76
39.90
39.64
105 841
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
Total
38 369
39.98
40.48
38.86
1 534 131
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
9 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
10 February 2023
400
39.90
39.90
39.90
15 960
13 February 2023
1 200
39.69
39.80
39.54
47 628
14 February 2023
800
39.45
39.50
39.40
31 560
15 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
2 400
—
—
—
95 148
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
9 February 2023
1 900
40.15
40.40
39.80
0
10 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
13 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
14 February 2023
2 000
39.86
40.00
39.80
79 720
15 February 2023
1 600
40.20
40.40
39.90
64 320
Total
5 500
—
—
—
144 040
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 636 shares.
On 15 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 750 289 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment