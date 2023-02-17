U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Bekaert - Completion of the Share Buyback Program and Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

   

Completion of the Share Buyback Program and Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023

Share Buyback Program fully implemented


On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a program (the “Program”) to buy back own shares up to € 120 million. The Program was split into four equal tranches of up to € 30 million each.

Bekaert announces today that it completed the fourth and last tranche of the Program. During the fourth tranche, which started on 18 November 2022 and ended on 13 February 2023, the company repurchased 820 929 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 30 million. Under the full Program, the company repurchased 3 488 344 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 117.3 million.

As previously announced, the purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company and all shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be cancelled. So far, 1 449 409 treasury shares were cancelled. The balance of the repurchased shares (2 038 935 shares) will be cancelled before the end of February 2023.

Bekaert’s reference shareholder, Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert (STAK) and the parties acting in concert with the STAK, have confirmed that they will take appropriate measures so that their voting rights in Bekaert’s share capital will not exceed the level they had at the start of the Program (i.e. 36.13%) by the end of February 2023.

During the period from 9 February 2023 to 13 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 369 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 February 2023 to 13 February 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

9 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

6 345

40.24

40.48

39.80

255 323

 

MTF CBOE

3 952

40.21

40.44

39.78

158 910

 

MTF Turquoise

765

40.25

40.44

39.96

30 791

 

MTF Aquis

1 497

40.25

40.46

39.92

60 254

10 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

7 833

39.93

40.40

39.64

312 772

 

MTF CBOE

4 808

39.95

40.38

39.62

192 080

 

MTF Turquoise

889

39.96

40.36

39.76

35 524

 

MTF Aquis

1 893

39.96

40.38

39.62

75 644

13 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

7 725

39.74

39.90

39.60

306 992

 

MTF CBOE

2 662

39.76

39.90

39.64

105 841

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

Total

 

38 369

39.98

40.48

38.86

1 534 131

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

9 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

10 February 2023

400

39.90

39.90

39.90

15 960

13 February 2023

1 200

39.69

39.80

39.54

47 628

14 February 2023

800

39.45

39.50

39.40

31 560

15 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

2 400

95 148


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

9 February 2023

1 900

40.15

40.40

39.80

0

10 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

13 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

14 February 2023

2 000

39.86

40.00

39.80

79 720

15 February 2023

1 600

40.20

40.40

39.90

64 320

Total

5 500

144 040

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 636 shares.

On 15 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 750 289 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


