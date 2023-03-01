U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,719.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,097.00
    +24.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.20
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +0.55 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3220
    +0.1230 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,723.68
    +330.37 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.60
    +7.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Bekaert continues its Share Buyback Program

Bekaert
·2 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Bekaert continues its Share Buyback Program

Following the release of Bekaert’s 2022 annual results, and the announcement that its Board has approved the continuation of its share buyback program for a total amount of up to € 120 million over a period of up to 12 months (the “Program”), Bekaert today announces the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million (the “Fifth Tranche”). This Fifth Tranche will end on or before 3 May 2023.

The approval by Bekaert’s Board of the continuation of the Program falls, as for the initially approved share buyback program, under the authorization granted by Bekaert’s Extraordinary General Meeting of 13 May 2020.

Bekaert has appointed Kepler Cheuvreux SA as independent intermediary to repurchase the shares on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Fifth Tranche, independently of Bekaert.

As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company and all shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be cancelled.

During the Fifth Tranche, Bekaert will regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made, as required by law. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of our website. Any further tranches of the Program, which may be conducted after completion of the Fifth Tranche, will be announced in due course.

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that the Board of Directors of Bekaert has confirmed the continuation of the liquidity program with Kepler Cheuvreux, as a result of which the maximum price at which shares may now be repurchased under the Liquidity Agreement is € 51.69.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Pushes Higher as Strong China Recovery Bodes Well for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as data showing a strong recovery in Chinese factory activity reinforced the outlook for energy demand in the world’s biggest crude importer and offset concern about rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Ne

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $153.26, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session.

  • Marc Benioff’s Salesforce fairy tale is crumbling down around him

    Salesforce has been a unique tech company, able to sell itself as a "family" while generating near-universal praise from Wall Street. But that is changing.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.47% and 7.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Nio Losses Could Widen After Deliveries Missed Initial Guidance

    Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

    PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.92% and 3.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • Vroom (VRM) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Vroom (VRM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 30.88% and 18.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Former FTX Engineering Director Nishad Singh Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges: Reuters

    Former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a New York court on Tuesday.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.