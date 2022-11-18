U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 400 shares during the period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

10 November 2022

1 500

29.60

29.70

29.50

44 400

11 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

14 November 2022

500

31.20

31.20

31.20

15 600

15 November 2022

953

31.25

31.30

31.20

29 781

16 November 2022

3 447

31.31

31.60

31.12

107 926

Total

6 400

197 707


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

10 November 2022

3 900

30.04

30.70

29.60

117 156

11 November 2022

800

31.23

31.40

31.06

24 984

14 November 2022

400

31.70

31.70

31.70

12 680

15 November 2022

900

31.62

31.64

31.60

28 458

16 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

6 000

183 278

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 794 shares.

On 16 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 055 713 own shares, or 6.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

