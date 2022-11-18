Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 400 shares during the period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 November 2022
1 500
29.60
29.70
29.50
44 400
11 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
14 November 2022
500
31.20
31.20
31.20
15 600
15 November 2022
953
31.25
31.30
31.20
29 781
16 November 2022
3 447
31.31
31.60
31.12
107 926
Total
6 400
—
—
—
197 707
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 November 2022
3 900
30.04
30.70
29.60
117 156
11 November 2022
800
31.23
31.40
31.06
24 984
14 November 2022
400
31.70
31.70
31.70
12 680
15 November 2022
900
31.62
31.64
31.60
28 458
16 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
6 000
—
—
—
183 278
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 794 shares.
On 16 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 055 713 own shares, or 6.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
