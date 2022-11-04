Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 700 shares during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
27 October 2022
1 600
28.00
28.10
27.90
44 800
28 October 2022
2 000
27.78
27.90
27.60
55 560
31 October 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
1 November 2022
1 980
28.02
28.14
27.82
55 480
2 November 2022
2 120
27.76
27.90
27.60
58 851
Total
7 700
—
—
—
214 691
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
27 October 2022
400
28.20
28.20
28.20
11 280
28 October 2022
1 000
27.85
27.90
27.82
27 850
31 October 2022
3 000
28.11
28.14
28.10
84 330
1 November 2022
800
28.40
28.40
28.40
22 720
2 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
5 200
—
—
—
146 180
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 771 shares.
On 2 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 066 690 own shares, or 6.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
