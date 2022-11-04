U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,735.50
    +7.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,059.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,770.25
    +42.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.50
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    +1.83 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.10
    +17.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8550
    -0.3090 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,599.07
    +303.86 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.16
    +5.49 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 700 shares during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 October 2022 to 2 November 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

27 October 2022

1 600

28.00

28.10

27.90

44 800

28 October 2022

2 000

27.78

27.90

27.60

55 560

31 October 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

1 November 2022

1 980

28.02

28.14

27.82

55 480

2 November 2022

2 120

27.76

27.90

27.60

58 851

Total

7 700

214 691


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

27 October 2022

400

28.20

28.20

28.20

11 280

28 October 2022

1 000

27.85

27.90

27.82

27 850

31 October 2022

3 000

28.11

28.14

28.10

84 330

1 November 2022

800

28.40

28.40

28.40

22 720

2 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

5 200

146 180

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 771 shares.

On 2 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 066 690 own shares, or 6.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • China Stock Frenzy Enters Overdrive on Hopes That Worst Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- After nearly two years of disappointment and $6 trillion of losses, speculation that the bottom in Chinese stocks has finally arrived is stoking a world-beating rally this week.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious Chi

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 7 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    This is the second time I get to write about safe stocks to buy and hold. I liked the list I put together in October (and have positions in a couple), but I’m happy to have a second bite at the apple and give this list a revision. That’s because there are more than seven safe stocks, and more than one way to think about them. One tried-and-true method is to look for best-in-class stocks. Long-term investments should consider buying the best and forgetting the rest. Sure there’s a place for a spe

  • Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)Q3 2022 Earnings CallNov 03, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • 7 Seriously Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

    Undervalued large-cap stocks present a particular opportunity here. Markets are rebounding from their September doldrums, but all three major indices in the U.S. remain down significantly on the year with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market. The latest data out of the U.S. showed that inflation rose 8.2% in September from a year ago, its highest level in 40 years and still well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This raises the likelihood that the central bank will continue rai

  • Why Nutrien Stock Lost 14% Today

    Shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) took a dive today after the fertilizer company posted weak results on the top and bottom lines and got hit by a slowdown in potash demand. Overall results were strong as the company continued to benefit from higher overall fertilizer prices, but the potash issues weighed on the stock. A reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil led to the weaker-than-expected results as high prices and higher inventory levels from a weather-shortened spring planting season seemed to impact demand for the crop nutrient.

  • This Dow Stock Could Climb a Lot Further From Here

    Stocks fell further on Thursday, with investors weighing their longer-term views on what the Federal Reserve's course of future policy actions could mean for the economy and their investments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up better than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), but all three were lower at the closing bell.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • Transocean (RIG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    A copy of our press release covering financial results, along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures are posted on our website at deepwater.com. Joining me on this morning's call are Jeremy Thigpen, chief executive officer; Keelan Adamson, president and chief operating officer; Mark Mey, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Roddie McKenzie, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Lumen stock falls after missing on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lumen.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.