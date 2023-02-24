U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

   

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 600 shares during the period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 872 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

17 February 2023

400

40.10

40.10

40.10

16 040

20 February 2023

400

40.40

40.40

40.40

16 160

21 February 2023

4 000

40.71

40.84

40.50

162 840

22 February 2023

4 800

40.21

40.40

39.98

193 008

Total

9 600

 

 

 

388 048


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 February 2023

1 600

40.58

40.60

40.50

64 928

17 February 2023

400

40.60

40.60

40.60

16 240

20 February 2023

1 111

40.59

40.70

40.50

45 095

21 February 2023

3 361

40.88

41.00

40.70

137 398

22 February 2023

400

40.26

40.26

40.26

16 104

Total

6 872

 

 

 

279 765

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 364 shares.

On 22 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 753 017 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


