Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 600 shares during the period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 872 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
17 February 2023
400
40.10
40.10
40.10
16 040
20 February 2023
400
40.40
40.40
40.40
16 160
21 February 2023
4 000
40.71
40.84
40.50
162 840
22 February 2023
4 800
40.21
40.40
39.98
193 008
Total
9 600
388 048
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 February 2023
1 600
40.58
40.60
40.50
64 928
17 February 2023
400
40.60
40.60
40.60
16 240
20 February 2023
1 111
40.59
40.70
40.50
45 095
21 February 2023
3 361
40.88
41.00
40.70
137 398
22 February 2023
400
40.26
40.26
40.26
16 104
Total
6 872
279 765
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 364 shares.
On 22 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 753 017 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
