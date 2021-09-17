Bekaert: Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 300 shares during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 September 2021
600
38.27
38.10
38.40
22 962
13 September 2021
3 725
38.36
38.16
38.54
142 891
14 September 2021
4 075
38.21
37.90
38.46
155 706
15 September 2021
2 900
38.48
38.18
38.80
111 592
Total
11 300
-
-
-
433 151
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 September 2021
900
38.45
38.50
38.40
34 605
13 September 2021
5 700
38.49
38.70
38.30
219 393
14 September 2021
9 712
38.38
38.64
38.10
372 747
15 September 2021
15 488
38.80
39.12
38.36
600 934
Total
31 800
-
-
-
1 227 679
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 79 500 shares. On 15 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 236 960 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).
