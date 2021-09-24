Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 000 shares during the period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 731 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period
from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 September 2021
4 800
38.88
39.14
38.60
186 624
17 September 2021
10 400
38.39
38.92
37.68
399 256
20 September 2021
11 400
36.74
37.46
36.06
418 836
21 September 2021
4 400
36.00
36.28
35.40
158 400
22 September 2021
0
0
0
0
0
Total
31 000
-
-
-
1 163 116
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 September 2021
4 100
39.16
39.28
39.02
160 556
17 September 2021
5 831
38.97
39.26
38.76
227 234
20 September 2021
0
0
0
0
0
21 September 2021
200
36.50
36.50
36.50
7 300
22 September 2021
3 600
36.23
36.50
36.04
130 428
Total
13 731
-
-
-
525 518
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 769 shares. On 22 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 248 229 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.37 % of all outstanding shares).
