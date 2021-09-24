U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
In this article:
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 000 shares during the period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 731 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period
from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021:

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 September 2021

4 800

38.88

39.14

38.60

186 624

17 September 2021

10 400

38.39

38.92

37.68

399 256

20 September 2021

11 400

36.74

37.46

36.06

418 836

21 September 2021

4 400

36.00

36.28

35.40

158 400

22 September 2021

0

0

0

0

0

Total

31 000

-

-

-

1 163 116




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 September 2021

4 100

39.16

39.28

39.02

160 556

17 September 2021

5 831

38.97

39.26

38.76

227 234

20 September 2021

0

0

0

0

0

21 September 2021

200

36.50

36.50

36.50

7 300

22 September 2021

3 600

36.23

36.50

36.04

130 428

Total

13 731

-

-

-

525 518

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 769 shares. On 22 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 248 229 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.37 % of all outstanding shares).


Attachment


