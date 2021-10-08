Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 September 2021
1 800
35.66
35.90
35.30
64 188
1 October 2021
1 100
35.56
35.68
35.34
39 116
4 October 2021
1 100
35.37
35.54
35.20
38 907
5 October 2021
600
35.05
35.20
34.80
21 030
6 October 2021
400
34.85
35.00
34.70
13 940
Total
5 000
-
-
-
177 181
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 September 2021
1 800
35.88
36.02
35.64
64 584
1 October 2021
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
4 October 2021
900
35.54
35.70
35.38
31 986
5 October 2021
400
35.14
35.46
35.08
14 056
6 October 2021
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
3 100
-
-
-
110 626
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 101 269 shares. On 6 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 629 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).
