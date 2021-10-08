Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 September 2021 1 800 35.66 35.90 35.30 64 188 1 October 2021 1 100 35.56 35.68 35.34 39 116 4 October 2021 1 100 35.37 35.54 35.20 38 907 5 October 2021 600 35.05 35.20 34.80 21 030 6 October 2021 400 34.85 35.00 34.70 13 940 Total 5 000 - - - 177 181









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 September 2021 1 800 35.88 36.02 35.64 64 584 1 October 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 October 2021 900 35.54 35.70 35.38 31 986 5 October 2021 400 35.14 35.46 35.08 14 056 6 October 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 100 - - - 110 626

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 101 269 shares. On 6 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 629 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment



