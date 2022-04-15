U.S. markets closed

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read

  



Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 120 151 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022:



Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

7 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

12 600

34.71

35.16

34.52

437 346

MTF CBOE

8 650

34.74

34.92

34.54

300 501

MTF Tuquoise

1 565

34.70

34.84

34.54

54 306

MTF Aquis

2 078

34.72

34.98

34.54

72 148

8 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

12 566

34.70

35.16

34.32

436 040

MTF CBOE

8 732

34.72

35.10

34.32

303 175

MTF Turquoise

1 547

34.72

35.10

34.34

53 712

MTF Aquis

2 064

34.72

35.10

34.32

71 662

11 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

11 981

34.78

35.06

34.48

416 699

MTF CBOE

8 402

34.77

35.02

34.24

292 138

MTF Turquoise

1 522

34.78

35.02

34.44

52 935

MTF Aquis

2 007

34.81

35.06

34.52

69 864

12 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

11 690

34.60

34.86

34.10

404 474

MTF CBOE

8 236

34.60

34.88

34.10

284 966

MTF Turquoise

1 052

34.61

34.80

34.26

36 410

MTF Aquis

2 155

34.61

34.86

34.20

74 585

13 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

11 567

34.67

34.94

34.54

401 028

MTF CBOE

8 489

34.68

34.94

34.52

294 399

MTF Turquoise

1 113

34.67

34.88

34.56

38 588

MTF Aquis

2 135

34.69

34.94

34.48

74 063

Total

120 151

34.70

35.16

34.10

4 169 037

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

7 April 2022

400

34.40

34.40

34.40

13 760

8 April 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

11 April 2022

1 000

34.74

34.74

34.74

34 740

12 April 2022

1 700

34.33

34.60

34.20

58 361

13 April 2022

500

34.50

34.50

34.50

17 250

Total

3 600

124 111




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

7 April 2022

1 200

34.90

35.10

34.70

41 880

8 April 2022

2 500

34.94

35.10

34.80

87 350

11 April 2022

2 300

34.86

35.00

34.74

80 178

12 April 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

13 April 2022

800

34.85

34.90

34.80

27 880

Total

6 800

-

-

-

237 288

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.

On 13 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 330 120 own shares, or 5.51 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


Attachment


