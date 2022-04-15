Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 120 151 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 7 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 12 600 34.71 35.16 34.52 437 346 MTF CBOE 8 650 34.74 34.92 34.54 300 501 MTF Tuquoise 1 565 34.70 34.84 34.54 54 306 MTF Aquis 2 078 34.72 34.98 34.54 72 148 8 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 12 566 34.70 35.16 34.32 436 040 MTF CBOE 8 732 34.72 35.10 34.32 303 175 MTF Turquoise 1 547 34.72 35.10 34.34 53 712 MTF Aquis 2 064 34.72 35.10 34.32 71 662 11 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 981 34.78 35.06 34.48 416 699 MTF CBOE 8 402 34.77 35.02 34.24 292 138 MTF Turquoise 1 522 34.78 35.02 34.44 52 935 MTF Aquis 2 007 34.81 35.06 34.52 69 864 12 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 690 34.60 34.86 34.10 404 474 MTF CBOE 8 236 34.60 34.88 34.10 284 966 MTF Turquoise 1 052 34.61 34.80 34.26 36 410 MTF Aquis 2 155 34.61 34.86 34.20 74 585 13 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 567 34.67 34.94 34.54 401 028 MTF CBOE 8 489 34.68 34.94 34.52 294 399 MTF Turquoise 1 113 34.67 34.88 34.56 38 588 MTF Aquis 2 135 34.69 34.94 34.48 74 063 Total 120 151 34.70 35.16 34.10 4 169 037

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 April 2022 400 34.40 34.40 34.40 13 760 8 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 April 2022 1 000 34.74 34.74 34.74 34 740 12 April 2022 1 700 34.33 34.60 34.20 58 361 13 April 2022 500 34.50 34.50 34.50 17 250 Total 3 600 124 111









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 April 2022 1 200 34.90 35.10 34.70 41 880 8 April 2022 2 500 34.94 35.10 34.80 87 350 11 April 2022 2 300 34.86 35.00 34.74 80 178 12 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 April 2022 800 34.85 34.90 34.80 27 880 Total 6 800 - - - 237 288

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.

On 13 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 330 120 own shares, or 5.51 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.



This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





