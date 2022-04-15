Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 120 151 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
7 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
12 600
34.71
35.16
34.52
437 346
MTF CBOE
8 650
34.74
34.92
34.54
300 501
MTF Tuquoise
1 565
34.70
34.84
34.54
54 306
MTF Aquis
2 078
34.72
34.98
34.54
72 148
8 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
12 566
34.70
35.16
34.32
436 040
MTF CBOE
8 732
34.72
35.10
34.32
303 175
MTF Turquoise
1 547
34.72
35.10
34.34
53 712
MTF Aquis
2 064
34.72
35.10
34.32
71 662
11 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 981
34.78
35.06
34.48
416 699
MTF CBOE
8 402
34.77
35.02
34.24
292 138
MTF Turquoise
1 522
34.78
35.02
34.44
52 935
MTF Aquis
2 007
34.81
35.06
34.52
69 864
12 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 690
34.60
34.86
34.10
404 474
MTF CBOE
8 236
34.60
34.88
34.10
284 966
MTF Turquoise
1 052
34.61
34.80
34.26
36 410
MTF Aquis
2 155
34.61
34.86
34.20
74 585
13 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 567
34.67
34.94
34.54
401 028
MTF CBOE
8 489
34.68
34.94
34.52
294 399
MTF Turquoise
1 113
34.67
34.88
34.56
38 588
MTF Aquis
2 135
34.69
34.94
34.48
74 063
Total
120 151
34.70
35.16
34.10
4 169 037
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 April 2022 to 13 April 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
7 April 2022
400
34.40
34.40
34.40
13 760
8 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
11 April 2022
1 000
34.74
34.74
34.74
34 740
12 April 2022
1 700
34.33
34.60
34.20
58 361
13 April 2022
500
34.50
34.50
34.50
17 250
Total
3 600
124 111
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
7 April 2022
1 200
34.90
35.10
34.70
41 880
8 April 2022
2 500
34.94
35.10
34.80
87 350
11 April 2022
2 300
34.86
35.00
34.74
80 178
12 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
13 April 2022
800
34.85
34.90
34.80
27 880
Total
6 800
-
-
-
237 288
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.
On 13 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 330 120 own shares, or 5.51 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
