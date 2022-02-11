Bekaert





Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 915 shares during the period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 25 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 February 2022 8 000 42.38 42.54 42.20 339 040 4 February 2022 17 741 41.46 42.26 40.72 735 542 7 February 2022 1 374 40.94 41.00 40.88 56 252 8 February 2022 5 800 41.21 41.46 40.98 239 018 9 February 2022 1 000 41.72 41.80 41.48 41 720 Total 33 915 - - - 1 411 571









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 February 2022 5 913 42.49 42.64 42.36 251 243 4 February 2022 287 42.38 42.38 42.38 12 163 7 February 2022 400 41.18 41.46 41.10 16 472 8 February 2022 8 800 41.37 41.68 41.06 364 056 9 February 2022 10 000 41.74 42.06 41.48 417 400 Total 25 400 - - - 1 061 334

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 100 shares. On 9 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 126 160 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment



