Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert


Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 915 shares during the period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 25 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

3 February 2022

8 000

42.38

42.54

42.20

339 040

4 February 2022

17 741

41.46

42.26

40.72

735 542

7 February 2022

1 374

40.94

41.00

40.88

56 252

8 February 2022

5 800

41.21

41.46

40.98

239 018

9 February 2022

1 000

41.72

41.80

41.48

41 720

Total

33 915

-

-

-

1 411 571




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

3 February 2022

5 913

42.49

42.64

42.36

251 243

4 February 2022

287

42.38

42.38

42.38

12 163

7 February 2022

400

41.18

41.46

41.10

16 472

8 February 2022

8 800

41.37

41.68

41.06

364 056

9 February 2022

10 000

41.74

42.06

41.48

417 400

Total

25 400

-

-

-

1 061 334

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 100 shares. On 9 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 126 160 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).

