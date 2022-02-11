Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
- BEKAY
- BEKSF
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 915 shares during the period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 25 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
3 February 2022
8 000
42.38
42.54
42.20
339 040
4 February 2022
17 741
41.46
42.26
40.72
735 542
7 February 2022
1 374
40.94
41.00
40.88
56 252
8 February 2022
5 800
41.21
41.46
40.98
239 018
9 February 2022
1 000
41.72
41.80
41.48
41 720
Total
33 915
-
-
-
1 411 571
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
3 February 2022
5 913
42.49
42.64
42.36
251 243
4 February 2022
287
42.38
42.38
42.38
12 163
7 February 2022
400
41.18
41.46
41.10
16 472
8 February 2022
8 800
41.37
41.68
41.06
364 056
9 February 2022
10 000
41.74
42.06
41.48
417 400
Total
25 400
-
-
-
1 061 334
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 100 shares. On 9 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 126 160 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).
