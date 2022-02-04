U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
  • BEKAY
  • BEKSF

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 35 364 shares during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 37 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

27 January 2022

3 564

41.75

41.78

41.64

148 797

28 January 2022

16 000

41.72

42.38

41.20

667 520

31 January 2022

9 351

41.45

41.76

41.12

387 599

1 February 2022

4 849

41.36

42.02

41.04

200 555

2 February 2022

1 600

42.33

42.40

42.26

67 728

Total

35 364

-

-

-

1 472 199




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

27 January 2022

6 800

42.31

42.58

42.02

287 708

28 January 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

31 January 2022

8 274

41.71

42.08

41.30

345 109

1 February 2022

14 326

41.63

42.18

41.12

596 391

2 February 2022

8 400

42.46

42.64

42.32

356 664

Total

37 800

-

-

-

1 585 872

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 585 shares. On 2 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 147 045 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment


