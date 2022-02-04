Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 35 364 shares during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 37 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 January 2022 3 564 41.75 41.78 41.64 148 797 28 January 2022 16 000 41.72 42.38 41.20 667 520 31 January 2022 9 351 41.45 41.76 41.12 387 599 1 February 2022 4 849 41.36 42.02 41.04 200 555 2 February 2022 1 600 42.33 42.40 42.26 67 728 Total 35 364 - - - 1 472 199









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 January 2022 6 800 42.31 42.58 42.02 287 708 28 January 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 31 January 2022 8 274 41.71 42.08 41.30 345 109 1 February 2022 14 326 41.63 42.18 41.12 596 391 2 February 2022 8 400 42.46 42.64 42.32 356 664 Total 37 800 - - - 1 585 872

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 585 shares. On 2 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 147 045 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).

