Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- BEKAY
- BEKSF
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 35 364 shares during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 37 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
27 January 2022
3 564
41.75
41.78
41.64
148 797
28 January 2022
16 000
41.72
42.38
41.20
667 520
31 January 2022
9 351
41.45
41.76
41.12
387 599
1 February 2022
4 849
41.36
42.02
41.04
200 555
2 February 2022
1 600
42.33
42.40
42.26
67 728
Total
35 364
-
-
-
1 472 199
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
27 January 2022
6 800
42.31
42.58
42.02
287 708
28 January 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
31 January 2022
8 274
41.71
42.08
41.30
345 109
1 February 2022
14 326
41.63
42.18
41.12
596 391
2 February 2022
8 400
42.46
42.64
42.32
356 664
Total
37 800
-
-
-
1 585 872
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 585 shares. On 2 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 147 045 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment