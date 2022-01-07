Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 800 shares during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 35 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 December 2021
5 422
38.85
39.14
38.70
210 645
31 December 2021
978
38.80
39.00
38.66
37 946
3 January 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
4 January 2022
1 245
41.63
41.68
41.56
51 829
5 January 2022
3 155
41.80
42.02
41.56
131 879
Total
10 800
-
-
-
432 299
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 December 2021
1 400
39.17
39.28
38.98
54 838
31 December 2021
5 024
38.98
39.20
38.76
195 836
3 January 2022
15 423
40.21
41.32
39.88
620 159
4 January 2022
8 953
41.69
42.08
41.46
373 251
5 January 2022
4 600
42.04
42.16
41.90
193 384
Total
35 400
-
-
-
1 437 467
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 810 shares. On 5 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 150 270 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
