Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 800 shares during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 35 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 December 2021

5 422

38.85

39.14

38.70

210 645

31 December 2021

978

38.80

39.00

38.66

37 946

3 January 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

4 January 2022

1 245

41.63

41.68

41.56

51 829

5 January 2022

3 155

41.80

42.02

41.56

131 879

Total

10 800

-

-

-

432 299




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 December 2021

1 400

39.17

39.28

38.98

54 838

31 December 2021

5 024

38.98

39.20

38.76

195 836

3 January 2022

15 423

40.21

41.32

39.88

620 159

4 January 2022

8 953

41.69

42.08

41.46

373 251

5 January 2022

4 600

42.04

42.16

41.90

193 384

Total

35 400

-

-

-

1 437 467

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 810 shares. On 5 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 150 270 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).


Attachment


