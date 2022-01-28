Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 036 shares during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 862 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
20 January 2022
9 800
43.12
43.52
42.70
422 576
21 January 2022
9 600
42.53
42.78
42.18
408 288
24 January 2022
19 200
41.43
42.10
40.14
795 456
25 January 2022
1 400
40.99
41.20
40.86
57 386
26 January 2022
36
41.70
41.70
41.70
1 501
Total
40 036
-
-
-
1 685 207
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
20 January 2022
6 410
43.22
43.70
42.86
277 040
21 January 2022
252
42.58
42.58
42.58
10 730
24 January 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
25 January 2022
8 200
41.36
41.60
41.10
339 152
26 January 2022
17 000
42.01
42.48
41.60
714 170
Total
31 862
-
-
-
1 341 092
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 021 shares. On 26 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 481 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
