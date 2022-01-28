U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 036 shares during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 862 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

20 January 2022

9 800

43.12

43.52

42.70

422 576

21 January 2022

9 600

42.53

42.78

42.18

408 288

24 January 2022

19 200

41.43

42.10

40.14

795 456

25 January 2022

1 400

40.99

41.20

40.86

57 386

26 January 2022

36

41.70

41.70

41.70

1 501

Total

40 036

-

-

-

1 685 207




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

20 January 2022

6 410

43.22

43.70

42.86

277 040

21 January 2022

252

42.58

42.58

42.58

10 730

24 January 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

25 January 2022

8 200

41.36

41.60

41.10

339 152

26 January 2022

17 000

42.01

42.48

41.60

714 170

Total

31 862

-

-

-

1 341 092

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 021 shares. On 26 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 481 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).

