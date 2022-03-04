Bekaert

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 600 shares during the period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 26 459 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 February 2022 16 600 38.28 38.32 37.96 635 448 25 February 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 February 2022 17 000 39.25 39.80 38.50 667 250 1 March 2022 16 200 38.20 39.02 37.00 618 840 2 March 2022 7 800 36.60 36.92 36.28 285 480 Total 57 600 - - - 2 207 018









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 February 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 February 2022 24 859 39.84 40.74 39.32 990 383 28 February 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 March 2022 1 600 39.11 39.18 39.06 62 576 2 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 26 459 - - - 1 052 959

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 91 677 shares. On 2 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 175 087 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.25 % of all outstanding shares).





Attachment



