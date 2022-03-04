Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- BEKSF
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 600 shares during the period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 26 459 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 February 2022
16 600
38.28
38.32
37.96
635 448
25 February 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
28 February 2022
17 000
39.25
39.80
38.50
667 250
1 March 2022
16 200
38.20
39.02
37.00
618 840
2 March 2022
7 800
36.60
36.92
36.28
285 480
Total
57 600
-
-
-
2 207 018
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 February 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
25 February 2022
24 859
39.84
40.74
39.32
990 383
28 February 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
1 March 2022
1 600
39.11
39.18
39.06
62 576
2 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
26 459
-
-
-
1 052 959
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 91 677 shares. On 2 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 175 087 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.25 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment