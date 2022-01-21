Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 300 shares during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 19 745 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
13 January 2022
1 000
45.04
45.20
44.80
45 040
14 January 2022
3 300
44.83
45.20
44.30
147 939
17 January 2022
2 800
44.21
44.38
44.08
123 788
18 January 2022
14 400
43.46
44.14
43.02
625 824
19 January 2022
14 800
42.99
43.56
42.42
636 252
Total
36 300
-
-
-
1 578 843
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
13 January 2022
2 800
45.15
45.30
44.94
126 420
14 January 2022
800
45.12
45.40
44.90
36 096
17 January 2022
1 782
44.31
44.44
44.18
78 960
18 January 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
19 January 2022
14 363
43.15
43.60
42.72
619 763
Total
19 745
-
-
-
861 240
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 847 shares. On 19 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 141 307 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.20 % of all outstanding shares).
