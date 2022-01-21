U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 300 shares during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 19 745 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022:




Purchase of shares


Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

13 January 2022

1 000

45.04

45.20

44.80

45 040

14 January 2022

3 300

44.83

45.20

44.30

147 939

17 January 2022

2 800

44.21

44.38

44.08

123 788

18 January 2022

14 400

43.46

44.14

43.02

625 824

19 January 2022

14 800

42.99

43.56

42.42

636 252

Total

36 300

-

-

-

1 578 843




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

13 January 2022

2 800

45.15

45.30

44.94

126 420

14 January 2022

800

45.12

45.40

44.90

36 096

17 January 2022

1 782

44.31

44.44

44.18

78 960

18 January 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

19 January 2022

14 363

43.15

43.60

42.72

619 763

Total

19 745

-

-

-

861 240

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 847 shares. On 19 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 141 307 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.20 % of all outstanding shares).

