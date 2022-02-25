Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 55 200 shares during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 25 239 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
17 February 2022
10 061
41.79
42.40
41.36
420 449
18 February 2022
7 539
41.67
41.92
41.42
314 150
21 February 2022
16 200
40.96
41.72
40.16
663 552
22 February 2022
15 200
39.32
39.48
38.80
597 664
23 February 2022
6 200
39.98
40.30
39.98
247 876
Total
55 200
-
-
-
2 243 691
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
17 February 2022
2 800
42.43
42.58
42.26
118 804
18 February 2022
4 985
41.82
42.06
41.58
208 473
21 February 2022
5 454
41.84
42.12
41.62
228 195
22 February 2022
3 502
40.42
40.46
40.38
141 551
23 February 2022
8 498
40.52
40.92
40.14
344 339
Total
25 239
-
-
-
1 041 362
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 536 shares. On 23 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 596 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
