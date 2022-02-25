U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
2 min read
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert


Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 55 200 shares during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 25 239 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

17 February 2022

10 061

41.79

42.40

41.36

420 449

18 February 2022

7 539

41.67

41.92

41.42

314 150

21 February 2022

16 200

40.96

41.72

40.16

663 552

22 February 2022

15 200

39.32

39.48

38.80

597 664

23 February 2022

6 200

39.98

40.30

39.98

247 876

Total

55 200

-

-

-

2 243 691




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

17 February 2022

2 800

42.43

42.58

42.26

118 804

18 February 2022

4 985

41.82

42.06

41.58

208 473

21 February 2022

5 454

41.84

42.12

41.62

228 195

22 February 2022

3 502

40.42

40.46

40.38

141 551

23 February 2022

8 498

40.52

40.92

40.14

344 339

Total

25 239

-

-

-

1 041 362

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 536 shares. On 23 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 596 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).

