Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 600 shares during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 46 125 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

10 February 2022

8 200

41.73

42.02

41.40

342 186

11 February 2022

12 000

42.23

42.66

41.92

506 760

14 February 2022

15 800

41.39

41.66

40.64

653 962

15 February 2022

3 600

40.54

40.66

40.38

145 944

16 February 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

39 600

-

-

-

1 648 852




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

10 February 2022

10 273

41.94

42.18

41.66

430 850

11 February 2022

15 069

42.41

42.84

42.12

639 076

14 February 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

15 February 2022

5 200

41.02

41.26

40.70

213 304

16 February 2022

15 583

41.90

42.50

41.32

652 928

Total

46 125

-

-

-

1 936 158

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 575 shares. On 16 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 119 635 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.16 % of all outstanding shares).


Attachment


