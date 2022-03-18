U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Bekaert
·2 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 33 330 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

10 March 2022

1 900

31.86

32.10

31.60

60 534

11 March 2022

1 500

31.50

31.70

31.30

47 250

14 March 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

15 March 2022

1 200

33.06

33.30

32.80

39 672

16 March 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

4 600

-

-

-

147 456




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

10 March 2022

1 700

32.02

32.20

31.76

54 434

11 March 2022

12 800

32.50

33.20

31.60

416 000

14 March 2022

3 200

33.31

33.80

33.26

106 592

15 March 2022

4 000

33.53

33.70

33.40

134 120

16 March 2022

11 630

34.73

35.20

34.54

403 910

Total

33 330

-

-

-

1 115 056

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 567 shares. On 16 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 2 899 717 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 4.80 % of all outstanding shares).

