Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 33 330 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 March 2022
1 900
31.86
32.10
31.60
60 534
11 March 2022
1 500
31.50
31.70
31.30
47 250
14 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
15 March 2022
1 200
33.06
33.30
32.80
39 672
16 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
4 600
-
-
-
147 456
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 March 2022
1 700
32.02
32.20
31.76
54 434
11 March 2022
12 800
32.50
33.20
31.60
416 000
14 March 2022
3 200
33.31
33.80
33.26
106 592
15 March 2022
4 000
33.53
33.70
33.40
134 120
16 March 2022
11 630
34.73
35.20
34.54
403 910
Total
33 330
-
-
-
1 115 056
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 567 shares. On 16 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 2 899 717 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 4.80 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment