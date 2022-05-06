Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 111 601 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 28 April 2022 and 4 May 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
28 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 490
35.38
35.74
34.84
371 136
MTF CBOE
9 502
35.40
35.76
34.84
336 371
MTF Tuquoise
1 182
35.38
35.72
35.02
41 819
MTF Aquis
1 984
35.37
35.72
35.02
70 174
29 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 252
35.71
35.94
35.36
366 099
MTF CBOE
9 521
35.74
35.94
35.52
340 281
MTF Turquoise
1 083
35.74
35.88
35.56
38 706
MTF Aquis
1 942
35.71
35.90
35.58
69 349
2 May 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 105
35.52
35.84
34.60
358 930
MTF CBOE
9 346
35.53
35.86
35.08
332 063
MTF Turquoise
1 178
35.48
35.74
35.08
41 795
MTF Aquis
1 925
35.54
35.82
35.12
68 415
3 May 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 929
35.78
36.04
35.56
355 260
MTF CBOE
8 942
35.78
36.02
35.58
319 945
MTF Turquoise
1 111
35.78
35.98
35.64
39 752
MTF Aquis
1 968
35.79
36.04
35.58
70 435
4 May 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 424
35.59
36.00
35.24
335 400
MTF CBOE
8 722
35.59
36.00
35.22
310 416
MTF Turquoise
1 034
35.58
35.82
35.34
36 790
MTF Aquis
1 961
35.60
35.94
35.36
69 812
Total
111 601
35.60
36.04
34.60
3 972 946
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
28 April 2022
1 400
35.09
35.20
35.00
49 126
29 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
2 May 2022
1 600
35.10
35.40
34.80
56 160
3 May 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
4 May 2022
1 600
35.46
35.70
35.30
56 736
Total
4 600
-
-
-
162 022
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
28 April 2022
1 810
35.34
35.80
35.00
63 965
29 April 2022
1 190
35.60
35.80
35.40
42 364
2 May 2022
800
35.70
35.70
35.70
28 560
3 May 2022
400
36.00
36.00
36.00
14 400
4 May 2022
400
36.00
36.00
36.00
14 400
Total
4 600
-
-
-
163 689
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 132 shares.
On 4 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 621 920 own shares, or 5.99 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
