Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert


Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 111 601 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 28 April 2022 and 4 May 2022:



Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

28 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

10 490

35.38

35.74

34.84

371 136

MTF CBOE

9 502

35.40

35.76

34.84

336 371

MTF Tuquoise

1 182

35.38

35.72

35.02

41 819

MTF Aquis

1 984

35.37

35.72

35.02

70 174

29 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

10 252

35.71

35.94

35.36

366 099

MTF CBOE

9 521

35.74

35.94

35.52

340 281

MTF Turquoise

1 083

35.74

35.88

35.56

38 706

MTF Aquis

1 942

35.71

35.90

35.58

69 349

2 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

10 105

35.52

35.84

34.60

358 930

MTF CBOE

9 346

35.53

35.86

35.08

332 063

MTF Turquoise

1 178

35.48

35.74

35.08

41 795

MTF Aquis

1 925

35.54

35.82

35.12

68 415

3 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 929

35.78

36.04

35.56

355 260

MTF CBOE

8 942

35.78

36.02

35.58

319 945

MTF Turquoise

1 111

35.78

35.98

35.64

39 752

MTF Aquis

1 968

35.79

36.04

35.58

70 435

4 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 424

35.59

36.00

35.24

335 400

MTF CBOE

8 722

35.59

36.00

35.22

310 416

MTF Turquoise

1 034

35.58

35.82

35.34

36 790

MTF Aquis

1 961

35.60

35.94

35.36

69 812

Total

111 601

35.60

36.04

34.60

3 972 946

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

28 April 2022

1 400

35.09

35.20

35.00

49 126

29 April 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

2 May 2022

1 600

35.10

35.40

34.80

56 160

3 May 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

4 May 2022

1 600

35.46

35.70

35.30

56 736

Total

4 600

-

-

-

162 022




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

28 April 2022

1 810

35.34

35.80

35.00

63 965

29 April 2022

1 190

35.60

35.80

35.40

42 364

2 May 2022

800

35.70

35.70

35.70

28 560

3 May 2022

400

36.00

36.00

36.00

14 400

4 May 2022

400

36.00

36.00

36.00

14 400

Total

4 600

-

-

-

163 689

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 132 shares.

On 4 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 621 920 own shares, or 5.99 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment


