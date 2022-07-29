U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·3 min read
In this article:
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 640 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022:

 



Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

21 July 2022

XBRU

2 000

31.84

32.08

31.62

63 680

CEUX

-

-

-

-

-

TQEX

-

-

-

-

-

AQEU

-

-

-

-

-

22 July 2022

XBRU

1 640

31.37

31.60

31.16

51 447

CEUX

-

-

-

-

-

TQEX

-

-

-

-

-

AQEU

-

-

-

-

-

 Total

 

3 640

31.63

32.08

31.16

 115 127

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 670 shares on Euronext Brussels.


The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

21 July 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

22 July 2022

1 400

31.24

31.26

31.20

43 736

25 July 2022

600

31.33

31.40

31.30

18 798

26 July 2022

2 400

30.75

31.20

30.40

73 800

27 July 2022

0

 

 

 

0

Total

4 400

-

-

-

136 334




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

21 July 2022

1 700

31,82

32.00

31.80

54 094

22 July 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

25 July 2022

700

31.44

31.50

31.40

22 008

26 July 2022

0

 

 

 

0

27 July 2022

1 270

31.22

31.60

31.00

39 649

Total

3 670

-

-

-

115 751

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 84 244 shares.

On 27 July 2022 after closing of the market.Bekaert holds 3 031 860 own shares, or 5.14 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


Attachment


