Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 105 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 14 April 2022 and 20 April 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 14 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 415 35.28 35.70 34.84 402 721 MTF CBOE 8 354 35.24 35.66 34.84 294 395 MTF Tuquoise 1 019 35.26 35.68 34.88 35 930 MTF Aquis 2 107 35.26 35.64 34.94 74 293 15 April 2022 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 18 April 2022 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 19 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 432 35.06 35.32 34.82 400 806 MTF CBOE 8 874 35.05 35.36 34.76 311 034 MTF Turquoise 1 138 35.05 35.28 34.78 39 887 MTF Aquis 2 114 35.07 35.32 34.86 74 138 20 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 602 35.60 35.88 35.18 377 431 MTF CBOE 8 853 35.64 35.88 35.16 315 521 MTF Turquoise 1 108 35.64 35.88 35.38 39 489 MTF Aquis 2 089 35.65 35.88 35.36 74 473 Total 69 105 35.31 35.88 34.76 2 440 118

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 18 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 April 2022 1 600 34.97 35.20 34.80 55 952 20 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 600 - - - 55 952









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 April 2022 2 400 35.18 35.30 35.00 84 432 15 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 18 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 April 2022 3 400 35.69 35.90 35.40 121 346 Total 5 800 - - - 205 778

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 70 732 shares.

On 20 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 395 025 own shares, or 5.62 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.



This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

