Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 105 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 14 April 2022 and 20 April 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
14 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 415
35.28
35.70
34.84
402 721
MTF CBOE
8 354
35.24
35.66
34.84
294 395
MTF Tuquoise
1 019
35.26
35.68
34.88
35 930
MTF Aquis
2 107
35.26
35.64
34.94
74 293
15 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
-
-
-
-
-
MTF CBOE
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Turquoise
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Aquis
-
-
-
-
-
18 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
-
-
-
-
-
MTF CBOE
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Turquoise
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Aquis
-
-
-
-
-
19 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 432
35.06
35.32
34.82
400 806
MTF CBOE
8 874
35.05
35.36
34.76
311 034
MTF Turquoise
1 138
35.05
35.28
34.78
39 887
MTF Aquis
2 114
35.07
35.32
34.86
74 138
20 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 602
35.60
35.88
35.18
377 431
MTF CBOE
8 853
35.64
35.88
35.16
315 521
MTF Turquoise
1 108
35.64
35.88
35.38
39 489
MTF Aquis
2 089
35.65
35.88
35.36
74 473
Total
69 105
35.31
35.88
34.76
2 440 118
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 April 2022 to 20 April 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
14 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
15 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
18 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
19 April 2022
1 600
34.97
35.20
34.80
55 952
20 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
1 600
-
-
-
55 952
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
14 April 2022
2 400
35.18
35.30
35.00
84 432
15 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
18 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
19 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
20 April 2022
3 400
35.69
35.90
35.40
121 346
Total
5 800
-
-
-
205 778
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 70 732 shares.
On 20 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 395 025 own shares, or 5.62 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
